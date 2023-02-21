The Beloit Memorial High School Jazz Orchestra will be returning to the Essentially Ellington Jazz Competition this year for the 11th time. They were finalists in 2009, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2016, and they were an honorable mention in 2018.
“Our district recognizes what an honor it is for Chris Behrens and our jazz orchestra students to be selected as one of only 15 schools in the country to attend Essentially Ellington,” said Superintendent Dr. Willie E. Garrison II in a press release. “We are proud of our students and the national recognition they bring to our district and music program.”
The competition takes place at the Lincoln Center in New York City in early May. Students are performing individual and group practice sessions outside of their normal class routine to prepare, according to Chris Behrens, the Director of Bands.
In addition to the Jazz Orchestra, Behrens directs the Wind Ensemble, Concert Band, and Pep Band. He is also an instrumental music teacher at Beloit Memorial High School, and teaches Music Composition through Technology and AP Music Theory.
Behrens praised his students’ dedication to their craft and cited their willingness to engage in music outside the classroom as one of the reasons they’ve been selected to attend Essentially Ellington so many times.
“This group has a true passion for jazz,” said Behrens.
Nine of the 23 students attending were invited last year and will be returning. The students typically do some sightseeing in New York when they’re not competing. Destination locations in the past include the Statue of Liberty, jazz clubs, a Broadway show, and the 9/11 museum. Outings like these make for a truly memorable experience for the students invited to Essentially Ellington.
As in previous years, the Jazz Orchestra will be raising funds for the trip in a variety of ways. The fundraising efforts for 2023 include a letter writing campaign and a concert on April 24th at 4:00 p.m. at the Eclipse Center.
The Essentially Ellington Jazz Competition & Festival will be held on May 11-13 and offers jam sessions, workshops, and performances in addition to the competition.