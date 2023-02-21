The Beloit Memorial High School Jazz Orchestra will be returning to the Essentially Ellington Jazz Competition this year for the 11th time. They were finalists in 2009, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2016, and they were an honorable mention in 2018.

“Our district recognizes what an honor it is for Chris Behrens and our jazz orchestra students to be selected as one of only 15 schools in the country to attend Essentially Ellington,” said Superintendent Dr. Willie E. Garrison II in a press release. “We are proud of our students and the national recognition they bring to our district and music program.”

