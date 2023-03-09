Mamma Mia!
Buy Now

Students at Beloit Memorial High School rehearse for their spring show, Mamma Mia! The spring musical will begin Friday at 7:30 p.m.

 Photo by Stella Lehane

BELOIT — The Beloit Memorial High School theatre troupe will finally debut their spring musical, Mamma Mia!, on Friday after months of hard work and preparation.

The students, in addition to starring in the show, will be working as members of the production team, including sound, lighting and more once the curtain rises. They, along with theatre director Greg Wallendal, have been working overtime since January to pull off this feel-good musical featuring some of ABBA’s greatest hits.