JANESVILLE—A Beloit man faces multiple drug-related charges following a months-long narcotics investigation by the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
Jordan R. Darden-Harrell, 23, allegedly sold drugs to an individual in Beloit at various locations on multiple occasions between June and August of this year, the complaint said.
Darden-Harrell is charged with three counts of delivery of schedule one or schedule two narcotics and five counts of felony bail jumping.