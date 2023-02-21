Gerard

Beloit International Film Festival Executive Director Greg Gerard poses in front of the BIFF office. The film festival will run from Feb. 24 to March 5 offering a variety of full-length and short films.

 Rachel Brands/Beloit Daily News

BELOIT — Independent filmmakers and movie lovers alike are starting to make their presence known as the 18th Annual Beloit International Film Festival (BIFF) is set to begin Friday.

The Beloit International Film Festival (BIFF) is a staple of Beloit and draws crowds from all over the nation to view more than 100 films in a variety of genres.