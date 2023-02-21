Beloit International Film Festival Executive Director Greg Gerard poses in front of the BIFF office. The film festival will run from Feb. 24 to March 5 offering a variety of full-length and short films.
BELOIT — Independent filmmakers and movie lovers alike are starting to make their presence known as the 18th Annual Beloit International Film Festival (BIFF) is set to begin Friday.
The Beloit International Film Festival (BIFF) is a staple of Beloit and draws crowds from all over the nation to view more than 100 films in a variety of genres.
BIFF’s 18th season consists of 10 days of appreciation for the power of films, running from Feb. 24 until Mar. 5. Tickets are sold at the box office at 437 E. Grand Ave. or at the BIFF website at beloitfilmfest.org.
Two of the most anticipated films this year are “Honor in the Heartland” and “Da Union,” according to BIFF Executive Director Greg Gerard. “Honor in the Heartland” is a documentary that tells the true story of the building of a U.S. Naval vessel that was recently named the U.S.S Beloit. “Da Union” is a narrative short about a local tavern where Wisconsin farmers and residents meet for a beer and a chat.
“Those two films paired together are going to do well for us,” Gerard said.
“Honor in the Heartland” and “Da Union” will be screened together on Sunday, Feb. 26 at noon at Visit Beloit and March 5 at 5 p.m. at La Casa Grande
Other films highlighted by Gerard as standouts include “Tall Tales,” a film about a conman on the run post-World War II who enters a passionate love affair, and “Amerikatsi,” a gripping tale about an Armenian refugee who forms a parasocial relationship with a nearby couple to cope with his unjust imprisonment.
In recent years, BIFF has brought on younger board members to freshen up the festival. A big recommendation from the new members was to introduce new genres that are popular with younger viewers, which led BIFF to include horror, sci-fi, and fantasy in the film line-up.
Another big draw for the festival is its annual sing-a-long and classic film presentations. The sing-a-long this year is “Rocky Horror Picture Show” and the 10 p.m. screening on Saturday, Feb. 25 at La Casa Grande will be preceded by a costumed parade led by the Yellow Brick Road Organization, a prominent LGBTQ+ organization in Beloit.
The classic film this year is “Top Gun” and will be shown at La Casa Grande on Sunday, March 5 at 2:30 p.m. The classic film will be shown on the last day of the festival and is often thought of as the closing event.
The Short Slot of short films also are popular at BIFF. Short films will be featured March 1 — 4 at the Beloit College Powerhouse, 5 BAR, Hendricks Arts Center, Dowtown Beloit Association and La Casa Grande. Consult the BIFF website for times and places.
Much like the rest of the world, the filmmakers, staff, and audience members of BIFF had to adjust to the COVID-19 pandemic in the last few years. BIFF held virtual screenings and outdoor events like drive-ins in the past to follow safety protocols, but will finally be returning to its pre-pandemic format in 2023.
“It brings the community out and it brings the community together,” Gerard said. “We provide such a great resource for independent filmmakers.”