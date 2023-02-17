Gerard

Executive director Greg Gerard poses in front of BIFF office and poster

 Rachel Brands/Beloit Daily News

Independent filmmakers and movie lovers alike are counting the days until the premiere of Beloit’s annual film festival at the end of February. The Beloit International Film Festival (BIFF) is a staple of Beloit and draws crowds from all over the nation to view their 100+ films in all genres.

BIFF’s 18th season consists of ten days of appreciation for the power of films, running from Feb. 24 until Mar. 5. Tickets are sold online only and can be purchased at BIFF’s official website, beloitfilmfest.org.

Recommended for you