Independent filmmakers and movie lovers alike are counting the days until the premiere of Beloit’s annual film festival at the end of February. The Beloit International Film Festival (BIFF) is a staple of Beloit and draws crowds from all over the nation to view their 100+ films in all genres.
BIFF’s 18th season consists of ten days of appreciation for the power of films, running from Feb. 24 until Mar. 5. Tickets are sold online only and can be purchased at BIFF’s official website, beloitfilmfest.org.
Two of the most anticipated films this year are “Honor in the Heartland” and “Da Union,”according to executive director Greg Gerard. “Honor in the Heartland” is a documentary feature that tells the true story of the building of a U.S. Naval vessel that was recently named the U.S.S Beloit. “Da Union” is a narrative short about a local tavern where Wisconsin farmers and residents meet up for a beer and a chat.
“Those two films paired together are going to do well for us,” said Gerard.
“Honor in the Heartland” and “Da Union” will be screened together on Friday, Feb. 26 at noon and Friday, Mar. 5 at 5:00 p.m.
Other films highlighted by Gerard as standouts include “Tall Tales,” a film about a conman on the run post-World War II who enters a passionate love affair, and “Amerikatsi,” a gripping tale about an Armenian refugee who forms a parasocial relationship with a nearby couple to cope with his unjust imprisonment.
In recent years, BIFF has brought on younger board members to freshen up the festival. A big recommendation from the new members was to introduce new genres that are popular with younger viewers, which led BIFF to include horror, sci-fi, and fantasy in their line-up.
Another big draw for the festival is its annual sing-a-long and classic film presentation. The sing-a-long this year is “Rocky Horror Picture Show” and the 10:00 p.m. screening on Saturday, Feb. 25 will be preceded by a costumed parade led by the Yellow Brick Road Organization, a prominent LGBTQ+ organization in Beloit.
The classic film this year is “Top Gun” and will be shown at La Casa Grande on Sunday, Mar. 5 at 2:30 p.m. The classic film will be shown on the last day of the festival and is often thought of as the closing event.
Much like the rest of the world, the filmmakers, staff, and audience members of BIFF had to adjust to the COVID-19 pandemic in the last few years. BIFF held virtual screenings and outdoor events like drive-ins in the past to follow safety protocols, but will finally be returning to its pre-pandemic format in 2023.
“It brings the community out and it brings the community together,” said Gerard. “We provide such a great resource for independent filmmakers.”