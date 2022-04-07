BELOIT—Planning still is in the early stages for a Next Step transitional living facility to alleviate homelessness in the Beloit area, but the first steps to make the facility a reality have been taken.
“The living facility is planned to have 20 living units available and a child care center,” said Joe Stadelman, President of Angus-Young Associates. “It is planned to be located in Beloit.”
Angus-Young Associates is charged with planning the construction of the new facility, but no site has been selected yet and many details need to be determined.
“It will be connected to Family Services network and resources,” noted Stadelman.
“We are extremely pleased by the community of Beloit’s support in the project,” said John Pfleiderer, Executive Director at Family Services of Southern Wisconsin and Northern Illinois. “Beloit shows that it supports single parents and strives to assist children so they are able to achieve their full potential.”
The transitional living center will be focused on helping single parents and children who face homelessness.
Family services already provides many resources for community members in need.
“Once the project is running we will provide serves as fair as possible, on a first-come, first-served system. Focusing on educating children and setting them up for success is very important. For children who experience trauma or are homeless, education can seem like an impossible task,” Pfleiderer said.
“Our vision for this project is at a place, where this funding can go a long way. Beloit’s City Council has shown a lot of support and has helped ease the gap,” Pfleiderer said.
“The next step going forward is to demonstrate progress with the project and propose it as a vote to the Rock County Board of Supervisors,” noted Pfleiderer.
This funding proposal is possible through a recent Rock County Board of Supervisor’s decision.
On March 10, the Rock County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution that will “provide matching grant funds to nonprofits and local governments.”
This program would provide $1 in funding for every $1 spent by nonprofit organizations or local governments with a population less than 8,000 residents. While in Janesville and Beloit there would be $1 in funding matched for every $4 spent.
“Rock County Board of Supervisors should be given credit for providing this new program to help communities such as our own,” Pfleiderer said.
“The criteria for this will be determined by The Homelessness Prevention Coordinator,” said Kate Luster, Director of Rock County Human Services.
This is a newly created position but it has yet to be filled. Applications for the positions will be accepted through April 11.
Applications are accepted via www.co.rock.wi.us/departments/human-resources.
The Rock County Board of Supervisors reserved $3 million in funding from its American Rescue Plan Act to fund this new program.
The Beloit City Council this week approved a resolution to set aside at least $2 million in funds to take part in a matching grant program to alleviate homelessness.