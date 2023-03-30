Alzheimer's Rally

Hundreds of Alzheimer's Associate Advocates rally outside the White House to protest a recent decision by CMS blocking funding for FDA-approved drugs. Beloit residents Anne and Brian Reece attended the rally and spoke to legislators as advocates for people whose lives have been touched by Alzheimer's.

 Photo provided

BELOIT — Anne and Brian Reece of Beloit took their voices and their story of the impact Alzheimer’s and dementia can have on families to Washington, D.C. recently.

They were among 10 people from Wisconsin who attended a rally outside the White House on March 19-21 and meet with members of Congress on Capitol Hill. Brian Reece was diagnosed with Mild Cognitive Impairment in 2011.