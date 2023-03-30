Hundreds of Alzheimer's Associate Advocates rally outside the White House to protest a recent decision by CMS blocking funding for FDA-approved drugs. Beloit residents Anne and Brian Reece attended the rally and spoke to legislators as advocates for people whose lives have been touched by Alzheimer's.
BELOIT — Anne and Brian Reece of Beloit took their voices and their story of the impact Alzheimer’s and dementia can have on families to Washington, D.C. recently.
They were among 10 people from Wisconsin who attended a rally outside the White House on March 19-21 and meet with members of Congress on Capitol Hill. Brian Reece was diagnosed with Mild Cognitive Impairment in 2011.
The Reeces, along with eight other advocates from Wisconsin, joined hundreds of Alzheimer’s Association Advocates from across the nation in in the nation’s capital to protest the White House Administration’s recent decision to deny people living with Alzheimer’s access to FDA-approved drugs like Aducanumab and Lecanemab. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) issued a decision in April 2022 that blocks Medicare coverage of these treatments.
“CMS’s job is not to approve medication. That’s the FDA’s job. This is an FDA-approved medication. This is the only FDA-approved medication they are fighting not to pay for,” Anne Reece said. “This is not a blue or red, Democrat or Republican, issue. This is a purple issue. There is a lot of bi-partisan support to push CMS to change what they’re doing right now.”
In addition to attending the protest in front of the White House, Anne and Brian Reece were part of a group of advocates who met with legislative correspondents for Senators Tammy Baldwin and Ron Johnson, both of Wisconsin.
During the meetings, the advocates urged the Senators to show CMS that they wholeheartedly support full-access to treatment for those living with Alzheimer’s. They also asked that the National Alzheimer’s Accountability Act be reauthorized, including more comprehensive care and additional money for research.
“We were very well received. We shared our stories and asked for support,” Anne Reece said. “We left every meeting feeling like our voices were heard.”
Anne Reece has spent more than a decade living with the reality of memory loss, ever since her husband Brian’s PET scans in 2011 showed dark spots that were believed to be early onset Alzheimer’s. Brian Reece was encouraged by his doctor to keep his mind active and take the proper medication in order to properly combat the disease.
He was recently part of a research study for new PET scans, where he was re-diagnosed with short term memory loss, not Alzheimer’s, due to his stable condition. Though he doesn’t have Alzheimer’s like he previously thought, Brian Reece is still familiar with the struggles of living with memory loss, and he and his wife continue to fight for the rights of Alzheimer’s patients.
“What I understand about the medication is that it’s going to slow the process of the disease. This medication will only help if they catch it in the early stages,” Anne Reece said. “(Denying coverage is) going to hurt families and take time away from their loved ones. That’s huge.”
According to the Alzheimer’s Impact Movement, more than 2,000 people transition into a more advanced stage of Alzheimer’s every day, making them ineligible for a treatment they could have had access to if their Medicare insurance covered the costs.