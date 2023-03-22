BELOIT — The Beloit Comprehensive Treatment Center offers those with opioid dependence a chance to start a new life, free of addiction.
The outpatient treatment center recently renovated and expanded its facility at 2240 Prairie Ave., Suite 10, to better serve its clients. The facility provides personalized outpatient treatment for adults (those over 18).
An open house was held on Feb. 16 when the improvements to the center were unveiled. The new clinic director, Jill Roche, was available to greet guests, introduce the staff, and educate the public on treatment options offered by the center.
The recent expansion of the center added a group room for therapy, an additional doctor’s office, new floors and desks, and more.
“The space that we had just wasn’t big enough because we brought in more counselors,” said Roche.
Beloit Comprehensive Treatment Center (CTC) offers medication-assisted treatment (MAT), which includes personalized medication and counseling services.
Trained professionals are available to provide counseling in a group setting or one-on-one sessions to address the underlying issues that may have resulted in opioid addiction. The MAT program offers several different types of medication options, such as methadone, naltrexone, buprenorphine, and Suboxone.
Each patient’s medication, dosage, and counseling sessions vary according to their personalized plan to recovery, which is determined by the patient and the trained professionals employed there.
The center offers treatment for addicts seeking help, but another big part of their mission statement is to correct common misconceptions that the public has about addiction.
“People get it in their head that (addicts have) led a bad life or they’re bad people,” Roche said. “They’re just normal people like we are.”
The main goal of the Beloit Comprehensive Treatment Center is to provide personalized service and support so each patient has the best chance at long-term recovery. Individualized plans also help to encourage patients to take an active role in their treatment based on their individual needs.
Beloit Comprehensive Treatment Center is available 24/7 for appointment scheduling and offers same-day admission for those seeking treatment.