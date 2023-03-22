Comprehension Treatment Center
The Beloit Comprehensive Treatment Center at 2240 Prairie Ave., Suite 10, recently renovated its facility. The center offers treatment for those with opioid dependence issues.

 Clint Wolf/Beloit Daily News

BELOIT — The Beloit Comprehensive Treatment Center offers those with opioid dependence a chance to start a new life, free of addiction.

The outpatient treatment center recently renovated and expanded its facility at 2240 Prairie Ave., Suite 10, to better serve its clients. The facility provides personalized outpatient treatment for adults (those over 18).

