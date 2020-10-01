BELOIT — When the Beloit City Council voted recently to cancel the city's Halloween festivities, the news was met with outrage by a growing number of Beloit residents.
Count Cheryl Randolph among those who felt the city overstepped its bounds when canceling the annual trick-or-treating due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.
Instead of just complaining to her friends, or on social media, Randolph turned to Facebook to spark action, setting up a Halloween in Beloit page that already has over 1,000 members.
Randolph said the goal of the page is to let residents know that there will still be plenty of areas for kids to collect candy on Oct. 31.
"We wanted to make sure there was awareness that plenty of people will still be handing out candy to the kids," Randolph said. "This was a great way to get the word out, and frankly I'm surprised by the amount of people who have joined the page. It started out by me making the page and just sharing it with my friends. Once we made it public, it really exploded."
Rudolph said starting the movement was personal for her.
"Halloween is my favorite holiday," Rudolph said. "And I wanted to make sure that these kids got to experience it. With everything they've gone through in the past seven months, this is something they should have. And we have dedicated parents in the area that can make this a safe process."
Willing participants in the trick-or-treating are being encouraged to place purple pumpkins in front of their front doors.
"Of course, we are still encouraging people to keep their front porch lights on," Rudolph said. "But I also know there are a lot of elderly people who keep their lights on at all times, and we don't want the children to bother those that don't want to be involved."
Another eventual goal of the page will be to provide a map of houses that will give out candy.
"We are in the process of compiling that now," Rudolph said. "We won't give out exact addresses because of privacy reasons, but we can say, for instance, the 1200th block of Cleveland. I think that's going to be a great resource for people."
The city of Janesville recently announced it will allow trick-or-treating between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m., with restrictions in place.
Rudolph's group is setting the hours from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.
"We thought we could give the kids an extra hour," Rudolph said. "Especially given that it's a Saturday night with no school the next day, we felt like three hours was an ideal time."
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Wisconsin Department of Health Services both have identified Trick-or-Treating as a high risk activity due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Rudolph believes it can be accomplished safely.
"A lot of the kids are already wearing masks," Rudolph said. "And there are plenty of creative ways to distribute the candy, too. One of the things that I've seen is people posting ideas to give it out safely, recipes, decorations. We are really trying to keep the page positive, so anybody that comes on and is posting negative things, they are removed from the group. We're trying to keep this fun."
If Rudolph has anything to do with it, plenty of costumed youngsters will still be having fun on Halloween.