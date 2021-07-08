BELOIT—Beloit Cares is planning its Back to School Bash and also keeping an eye on the homeless population.
Beloit Cares will be hosting its 7th Annual Back to School Bash from 9—11 a.m. on Aug. 28 at Jones Pavilion in Riverside park. With the families, parents and extra siblings, those at Beloit Cares are planning for about 300 people to attend. There will be games, a free lunch, police officers and firefighters, possibly a clown, vendors and other attractions.
“It’s kind of like an end of summer celebration,” said Beloit Cares Executive Director Sarah Hawthorne.
Those wishing to make donations or families wanting to sign up can visit https://givebutter.com/beloitcaresbackpacks for more information. Families must sign up and pay online before the event.
Beloit Cares has a partnership with Walgreens to purchase backpacks and supplies getting the best sale prices of the season. It cost about $15 to pack a backpack with all the supplies.
At the event, families buy the backpacks for $5. Many times, parents feel more dignity when they can purchase the supplies.
“It’s a hand up and not a hand out,” she said.
Walgreens will start ordering the backpacks in another week or so.
“We have about half of our funding secured now,” Hawthorne said.
Beloit Cares has a supply list from the Beloit School District and will pack backpacks for students in kindergarten through third grade; grades fourth through eighth; and for high schoolers.
“We plan to give out 200 backpacks,” Hawthorne said.
In addition to planning for the Back to School Bash, Hawthorne is serving on three homeless intervention task forces. She goes out to meet with the homeless once a month in Beloit and Janesville with ECHO food pantry’s PATH program out of Janesville.
“We know Beloit has a large street population. There’s people living in places we pass by every single day,” Hawthorne said. “We would like to start a homeless outreach team in Beloit that goes out on a weekly basis.”
ECHO provides a variety of services including food, emergency lodging, and rental assistance. Over the past few years, programming has evolved to include a transitional living home, a housing navigator, and the Projects for Assistance in Transition from Homelessness (PATH) program.
Over the past two years, ECHO has been awarded PATH grant funding to have staff conduct street outreach to the community’s homeless population and to provide case management.
To help, Beloit Cares is partnering with Vivent Health and Pilot Travel Center on Milwaukee Road to get the homeless $12 shower vouchers.
When Hawthorne and others meet with the homeless, they give them food from ECHO food pantry in Janesville and tell them about the vouchers for the showers which can be picked up at Vivent Health in Chester Square.