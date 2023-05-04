Beckman Mill volunteer Dave Erickson explains some of the restorations that have been completed over the years to visitors at the mill site. The mill is located in Beckman Mill County Park and the mill, cooperage/museum and gift shop are open to the public for tours May through October.
BELOIT — Friends of Beckman Mill, Inc. is celebrating the beginning of its 2023 touring season on Saturday, May 6 from noon — 4 p.m. The opening day event will feature grinding demonstrations, the opening of the gift shop, tours of the historic mill, and more.
The Cooperage/Beckman Home Museum is available for tours as well and has several displays available for guests to view. Many of these displays show the history of the Beckman family as they lived and worked at the mill.
A display new to the museum includes a trophy won by Gertrude Beckman at the Chicago World’s Fair in 1933. Author Gary Heiss will also be present with a display of his own, as well as copies of his book Roll Out the Barrels to sign.
The “Meal Deal” offered to guests includes a bowl of chili, a cookie, and a corn muffin made from cornmeal ground at the mill for $5.00. The choices of chili were made by Culver’s, K’s Outback, and Knute’s Bar & Grill. Water, coffee, soda, and desserts are also available for purchase.
Live music performed by John Sheehan and Matt Wundrow will add a fun sound to the festivities.
“It’s an educational and relaxing day,” said Chairperson Sheri Disrud. “You’ll learn what the milling process is about and some of the local history.”
Beckman Mill, originally called Howe’s Mill, was built in 1868 and placed on the National Register of Historic Places more than 100 years later, in 1977. By 1990, the Friends of Beckman Hill, Inc. was formed and volunteers from that organization have worked to preserve the mill ever since.
Beginning this weekend, mill tours are offered on Saturdays and Sundays from 1-4 p.m., or otherwise arranged by appointment, from May through October. In addition to viewing the historic grist mill, these guided tours feature a visit to the Cooperage/Beckman Home Museum, fish ladder, dam, pond, gift shop, and other park attractions.
The opening of tour season also marks the beginning of a season-long raffle hosted by the Beckman Mill. Tickets can be purchased at the gift shop for a chance to win a “crazy” handmade quilt donated by Ellie Newton. The raffle drawing will be held on Heritage Sunday, September 10.
The Beckman Mill Opening Day event on Saturday, May 6 has no admission charge, but guests are encouraged to make donations, if possible.