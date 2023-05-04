BELOIT — Friends of Beckman Mill, Inc. is celebrating the beginning of its 2023 touring season on Saturday, May 6 from noon — 4 p.m. The opening day event will feature grinding demonstrations, the opening of the gift shop, tours of the historic mill, and more.

The Cooperage/Beckman Home Museum is available for tours as well and has several displays available for guests to view. Many of these displays show the history of the Beckman family as they lived and worked at the mill.

