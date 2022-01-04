BELOIT—A ballot placement drawing will be held at 10 a.m. on Jan. 10 in the first floor lobby of City Hall for the four City Council seats open for this coming spring election.

The City Council positions are for two-year terms.

Five candidates have been certified to appear on the ballot of the April 5 election. The candidates are (listed in alphabetical order):

- Kevin Day

- Regina Dunkin

- Kevin Leavy

- Regenia Stevens

- Markese Terrell

The deadline to file for candidacy was 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Dunkin and Leavy are incumbents. City Councilors Brittany Keyes and Mark Preuschl are not seeking re-election.

Wisconsin state law requires a drawing of lots to determine the order of the candidates’ names on a ballot. The above names will be printed on uniform slips and placed in a box for drawing.

The first name drawn will appear first on the ballot, the second name drawn, second, etc.

The drawing, which is open to the public, will be witnessed and certified to the County Clerk for placement on a consolidated ballot for the electors to vote.

Candidates are not required to be present for the drawing.

