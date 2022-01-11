JANESVILLE - The Rock County Sheriff’s Office will offer an ATV Safety Education Course on Feb. 12 at the Rock County Fairgrounds, 1301 Craig Ave.

Anyone born on or after Jan. 1, 1988, is required to complete this course to legally operate an all-terrain vehicle in places open to the public in Wisconsin.

Class size is limited to 25 students. An online enrollment form can be found at www.co.rock.wi.us/sheriff-recreationalpatrol/atv-education.

Mandatory registration is set for 6 p.m. on Jan. 31, at the Rock County Fairgrounds. The class is set for 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Feb. 12 at the fairgrounds.

The class fee is $10 per student, which will be collected at the in-person

registration meeting. The student and a parent or legal guardian if the student is underage must attend the mandatory registration meeting in order for the student to take the course.

Please direct any questions to Deputy Trevor Lund at tlund@co.rock.wi.us