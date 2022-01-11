hot ATV safety class to be offered Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Jan 11, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JANESVILLE - The Rock County Sheriff’s Office will offer an ATV Safety Education Course on Feb. 12 at the Rock County Fairgrounds, 1301 Craig Ave.Anyone born on or after Jan. 1, 1988, is required to complete this course to legally operate an all-terrain vehicle in places open to the public in Wisconsin.Class size is limited to 25 students. An online enrollment form can be found at www.co.rock.wi.us/sheriff-recreationalpatrol/atv-education.Mandatory registration is set for 6 p.m. on Jan. 31, at the Rock County Fairgrounds. The class is set for 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Feb. 12 at the fairgrounds.The class fee is $10 per student, which will be collected at the in-personregistration meeting. The student and a parent or legal guardian if the student is underage must attend the mandatory registration meeting in order for the student to take the course.Please direct any questions to Deputy Trevor Lund at tlund@co.rock.wi.us Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Rock County Sheriff's Office Atv Safety Course Rock County Fairgrounds Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now City of Freeport: Former Beloit FD chief Liggett dies 'suddenly' Wind turbines may be erected in area 11 candidates running for Beloit school board Proposal looks to redevelop old video store into bar, nightclub 2 incumbents, 2 newcomers run for Turner School Board Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime