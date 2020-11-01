2020 has been the year of the pandemic so it seems only appropriate several of our articles in the 26th edition of our Stateline Legends of Sports series (which is in today’s Beloit Daily News) would contain plenty of references to COVID-19.
The virus had a lot to do with Beloit native Jim Caldwell deciding to take this season off from coaching in the National Football League. Health concerns unrelated to COVID caused Caldwell to take a leave of absence from the Miami Dolphins. When his contract expired following the 2019 season, he decided it was a good time to play more golf and let others worry about operating a season with COVID concerns.
Caldwell speaks out on his last head coaching job with the Detroit Lions, who haven’t been nearly as successful as during his stint, as well the current situation for Black head coaches in the NFL.
The pandemic is even the main focus of a story on what its consequences were for several area teams and athletes. Perhaps no team was impacted worse than the Beloit Turner boys basketball team which was a victory away from the school’s first trip to the state tournament when COVID pulled the plug on the high school sports scene.
One of the teams which was able to finish its season, Hononegah’s girls basketball team, said goodbye to retiring coach Randy Weibel. Tremendously successful, he set a high bar for his successor. Two of his players, Marquette sophomore Jordan King and Junior College All-American Hannah Malcomson, are featured in articles as well.
While the pandemic postponed the 2020 Beloit Historical Society’s Elliott-Perring Sports Hall of Fame’s Induction Ceremony, we take a look at the achievements of three of the inductees: Barry Upshaw, Duane Vance and Jay McGregory.
Upshaw was a three-sport standout at Beloit Memorial, helping the Purple Knights win a big Eight Conference crown in football. Vance, one of the best scorers ever for BMHS basketball, went to earn All-American honors at UW-Whitewater and McGregory, a basketball star at Turner, was one of the most versatile big men the Stateline has ever seen.
Three baseball teams are featured in the edition: the 1995 Beloit Snappers, who remain the franchise’s lone Midwest League champion and the 2017 Turner Trojans and Beloit Purple Knights, who on one terrific day were truly the toast of Wisconsin prep baseball.
Retiring North Boone Athletic Director Dale Purvis is featured in the edition as well as up-and-coming MMA fighter Alex “Eazy” Polizzi. There are also features on Travis Frederick, the Big Foot giant who retired at 29 after an impressive run with the Dallas Cowboys; Jaliyah Elliott, a speedster at Youngstown State who had her season preempted by COVID, but will try again and Chelsea (Bach) Kinard, who putted for $250,000 in the finals of the Holey Moley television show.