JANUARY
- Jan. 3—Chad Raethz, 24, died while changing a flat tire on a friend’s vehicle. Alexa R. Simpson, 27, hit the vehicle. She was charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle.
- Jan. 5—South Beloit police officer Sawyer Kurth is cleared of criminal wrong doing following a investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department into the traffic incident that left Michael Guzman, 35, of Rockford dead. Guzman was walking along Blackhawk Boulevard when Kurth struck the man with his squad car.
- Jan. 12—School District of Beloit Board of Education President Kyle Larsen resigns from the board following a more than three-hour discussion about returning to in-person instruction at Beloit schools.
FEBRUARY
- Feb. 9—The Launch Party for the Beloit International Film Festival is held in a drive-through fashion. Film fans drove through the Spine area of the Ironworks complex and received BIFF program books. The movies were shown on outdoor inflatable screens or they were shown online instead of in person, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Feb. 16—Dan Keyser is chosen as School District of Beloit Superintendent. Keyser, who was chosen by a 5-1 vote, had served as interim superintendent and was chosen over two other finalists.
- Feb. 16—O.V. Verne Shaffer passed away in Princeton, Illinois. There are 28 pieces of Shaffers work on display in public areas of Beloit, including at Beloit College, where he was an instructor, at Riverside Park and at Beloit Memorial Hospital. There are 60 pieces of his work on display throughout Wisconsin.
MARCH
- March 4—Paige Wilson, 16, a Parkview High School sophomore, died in a single vehicle crash in the Town of Plymouth. Parkview Assistant Principal Guy Stricker said Wilson was “a bright light” for everyone who knew her.
- March 17—Kevin J. Doyle, 66, of Milton, is reported missing after he went for a walk with his two golden retrievers. His body was found by divers in Bowers Lake on March 19.
- March 24—Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers agrees with the U.S. Department of Interior to designate 32 acres in Beloit for the planned Ho Chunk Casino Project. It is a major step forward in approving the project.
APRIL
- April 6—A ground-breaking ceremony is held for the new Stateline Boys and Girls Club at 202 Maple Ave. The 24,765-square-foot building will offer more space than the former facility at 1851 Moore St., which offered 16,000 square feet of space.
- April 14—Andre Sayles, a 16-year veteran with the Beloit Police Department, is recommended as the new chief of the department by the Beloit Police and Fire Commission. Sayles is the first Black police chief for Beloit. He took the position that was left vacant by the departure of former chief David Zibolski, who left to become police chief in Fargo, North Dakota.
- April 15—Gregory A. Carter, 32, of Beloit, and Anthony Sims III, 28, of Rockford, are found guilty of first degree reckless endangering safety in the March 11, 2019 shooting death of Treron L. White, 21, who was shot on Elm Street in Beloit.
- April 20—NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes took delivery on two electron beam linear accelerators at its Beloit facility in the Gateway Business Park. The linear accelerators will be used to produce radioisotopes for diagnostic medical purposes.
MAY
- May 1—South Beloit City Park reopens to the public after being closed due to flooding for nearly three years. The park was closed in October of 2018. The park has had previous problems with flooding. It was flooded in 2008 and remained closed for about two years.
- May 3—Deanthony Hodges, 35, pleads guilty to neglect of a child resulting in death for the March 2017 death of his infant son, Amanili Hodges.
- May 28, 29 and 30—Beloit College holds graduation ceremonies on three different days. Each ceremony honored about 50 students who were presented with diplomas. It was an effort to avoid large crowds at graduation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
JUNE
- June 2—Beloit Police arrest Miguel Running, 15, as a suspect in the wounding by gunfire of three teens on May 13 on Nelson Avenue in Beloit. Running has been charged as an adult by the Rock County District Attorney’s Office for attempted homicide.
- June 5 and 6—Graduation ceremonies are held at Beloit Memorial High School on June 5, and at Beloit Turner High School on June 6. The ceremonies are held outdoors with limited guests due to COVID-19 safety guidelines.
- June 7—Beloit police investigate a fatal shooting in the 1700 block of Porter Avenue. The shooting death of Drevian Allen, 25, marks Beloit’s second homicide in 2021. Three susepects, Elontae M. Phiffer, 18, Damon E. Allen, 19, and Journee Weathers Jr. 19, have been charged in the case.
- June 14—A massive fire erupts at the Chemtool lubricant plant in Rockton. The fire continued to burn for a week at the 75,000-square-foot facility, requiring fire crews from all over the Stateline Area to respond to the scene. Homes in the area had to be evacuated due to heavy smoke and debris falling from the sky.
JULY
- July 15—No resolution is in evident in a boundary dispute between the City of Beloit and Town of Turtle. At issue is a boundary agreement between the two municipalities formed in 1999 and amended in 2001. The agreement is to expire on Dec. 31, 2021 and could go to trial in 2022.
- July 23—The Warbird Weekend kicks off at the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport. The event features World War II era aircraft with tours of the classic planes offered to guests.
- July 28—Jose L. Zuniga, 25, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for the intoxicated driving crash that killed Daezha Bradley-Carroll, 19 on May 15, 2020. Zuniga also will serve 10 years of supervised release once his prison term is complete.
AUGUST
- Aug. 8—Former School District of Beloit Interim Superintendent Darrell Williams announced his candidacy for the U.S. Senate. Williams currently serves as Administrator of the Wisconsin Division of Emergency Management.
- Aug. 10—Michael E. Joseph, 33, enters a no contest plea to the charge of homicide by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon for the Aug. 31, 2016 fatal shooting of Tony Payne at a bar in Beloit.
- Aug. 15—VetsRoll hosts a special event at the Eclipse Center in Beloit that honored World War II veterans and observed the 75th anniversary of Japan’s surrender to end the war. The event featured guest speakers such as Retired U.S. Army Major General Marcia Anderson and Retired National Guard Grigadier General and Judge James P. Daley.
SEPTEMBER
- Sept. 1—The Lincoln Academy charter school opened its doors to students for the first tim. The school at 608 Henry Ave., is authorized through the UW System and is a public school.
Sept. 7—Sonya Hoppes is sworn in as the new city administrator for the City of South Beloit. She had been Parks and Recreation Manager in Wildwood, Florida. She previously served as assistant director of recreation at Beloit College and as recreation coordinator for the City of Beloit. She also previously served on the South Beloit City Council.
- Sept. 8—The School District of Beloit Board of Education appointed Gregg Schneider to fill a vacancy on the school board, but two other board members resigned. Board members John Wong and Maria Delgado had tendered their resignations from the board.
- Sept. 13—Dante T. Wilson, a 15-year-old student at Beloit Memorial High School, was arrested at the school in connection with the Sept. 3 fatal shooting on Porland Avenue. A gun was found in the teen’s backpack at the school.
- Sept. 17—Construction starts on the new Clinton Elementary School. The new 4K through sixth grade facility has a cost estimate of about $22 million and is scheduled to be complete by August of 2022.
OCTOBER
- Oct. 8—Kristin A. Larson, 35, of South Beloit is arrested and charged with first-degree murder and concealment of a homicidal death. She allegedly killed her infant daughter on June 3 and concealed the baby’s body for five days before authorities found it.
Oct. 14 -The Beloit Gateway Business Park celebrates its 20th anniversary. In those 20 years, the business park has seen the development of 545 acres of land, and over $200 million committed in capital assets, creating 3,000 jobs.
- Oct. 18—South Beloit Fire Chief Dan Zerfass resigns from his position, giving few details about why he suddenly quit his position with the city. Zerfass was named fire chief in South Beloit in August of 2020.
- Oct. 26—A teacher at McNeel Intermediate School allegedly taped a mask to the face of a student, according to reports made to police by the parents. Following a police investigation, police found no violations of local ordinance or state law. The student claimed the teacher wrapped tape around his head several times. The teacher claimed only one piece of tape was placed on the student.
NOVEMBER
- Nov. 15—Town of Beloit Police Chief Ron Northrop submitted a letter to the Town Board of Supervisors announcing his intent to retire at the end of 2021. Northrop has served as chief since 2016. He has served in law enforcement in the area for nearly 40 years.
- Nov. 17—Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers declared the Interstate 39/90 expansion and improvement project complete during a ceremony in Janesville. The project included improvements of 45 miles of the interstate from the Wisconsin-Illinois state line to Madison. The project included epanding the interstate from two lanes in each direction to three lanes in each direction, and expanding it to four lanes in each direction in Janesville. Also, 11 interchanges from Beloit to Janesville were reconfigured.
DECEMBER
- Dec. 1—State Assembly Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton, announced she will run for the office of Wisconsin Secretary of State. Loudenbeck first was elected to the Wisconsin Assembly in 2010. She first represented the 45th District, and when Assembly districts were redrawn in 2012, she represented the 31st Assembly District.
- Dec. 9 One person was killed and five others were injured in a shooting that occurred on Porter Avenue in the Town of Beloit. Byron D. Broomfield Jr., 17, of Rockford was killed in the shooting. Authorities said the shooting victims ranged in age from 17 to 23.
- Dec. 15—A Beloit police officer shot and injured a suspect who reportedly tried to take her service firearm away from her. Shannon Dykstra, who has been in law enforcement for 13 years, was placed on administrative duties pending a completion of the investigation of the incident. She responded to a traffic incident near Prairie and Copeland avenues when a suspect reportedly tried to attack her at take her gun.