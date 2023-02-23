Lynn Zeilinger has a taste of some box elder syrup while Dave Bendlin explains the syrup making process during a previouse Maple Sugar Festival at Big Hill Park. The event will be held from 8 a.m. — noon on Saturday this year.
Joel McGinnis practices drilling holes for maple sugar sap during a previous Welty Environmental Center Maple Sugar Festival at Big Hill Park. The festival is from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday at Big Hill Center, 1201 Big Hill Court.
Children learn how maple sugar is extracted from maple trees as they practice drilling holes in logs in this file photo from the Maple Sugar Festival. This year the festival will be held Saturday at Big Hill Park. The festival has been on hiatus for two years during the COVID-19 pandemic.
BELOIT — An excited group of Beloiters are expected to gather at Big Hill Park on Saturday to enjoy a pancake breakfast and learn about the process of turning tree sap into maple syrup.
The 15th Annual Maple Sugar Festival is a beloved tradition in Beloit and is celebrating its first year back since 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event features a variety of events, both indoor and outdoor, including hiking, leaf rubbing, basket weaving, story time for children, and drilling into logs to practice tapping sugar maples.
The purpose of the Maple Sugar Fest is to educate residents about the tradition and history of Wisconsin, and learn how sap from a tree makes it onto the the breakfast table. The provided breakfast of pancakes and sausages is both a nice treat and hopefully, a way for people to appreciate the maple syrup available to them after learning the lengthy process of how it’s made.
Welty Environmental Center hosts the annual Maple Sugar Fest, along with many other nature-themed programs, because their main priority is to educate the public about the environment. Another goal of the Maple Sugar Fest is to raise awareness about the indigenous population that lived here before Wisconsinites and began the practice of tapping sugar maples.
“It’s important for people to respect the process,” said Welty Center Executive Director Brenda Plakans.
Following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, staff at the Welty Center are happy to welcome people back to Big Hill Park. Plakans cited the Welty Environmental Center’s ability to be creative through COVID-19 as the reason they survived when many other businesses and programs didn’t.
Such adaptability includes accepting PPE loans, hosting virtual meetings, and more, such as the pre-wrapped silverware available at the Maple Sugar Fest this year. Attendees are encouraged to use the pre-wrapped silverware provided or bring their own to promote health safety and reduce waste.
The outdoor temperature must be between 35 and 40 degrees for several days beforehand for the sap to run and thankfully, the weather was accommodating in the week leading up to the festival.
Tickets are available for purchase at the door on Feb. 25, and cash, credit, and checks are accepted. Breakfast costs $7 for adult members of Welty, $10 for adult non-members, $5 for children ages 3-12, and free for children under 2.