BELOIT — An excited group of Beloiters are expected to gather at Big Hill Park on Saturday to enjoy a pancake breakfast and learn about the process of turning tree sap into maple syrup.

The 15th Annual Maple Sugar Festival is a beloved tradition in Beloit and is celebrating its first year back since 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event features a variety of events, both indoor and outdoor, including hiking, leaf rubbing, basket weaving, story time for children, and drilling into logs to practice tapping sugar maples.