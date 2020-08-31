TOWN OF BRADFORD - The Clinton man who died in a motorcycle crash Sunday morning has been identified.
James Chrislaw, 31, died after a motorcycle crash on South Carvers Rock Road near East Larson Road at about 4:37 a.m., according to a news release from the Rock County Medical Examiner's Office.
A Harley Davidson motorcycle was found partially in the roadway and Chrislaw was taken to Mercy Hospital in Janesville where he was pronounced dead. Chrislaw was not wearing a helmet, according to a Rock County Sheriff's Office news release.
The medical examiner's office is expecting further test results and the investigation of the crash is continuing.