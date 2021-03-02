ROCKFORD—Ashton Melaas is hoping the transition to her next school goes a bit smoother than her previous step in the educational ladder.
Melaas, a three-time all-NIC-10 softball player for Hononegah, committed to the juggernaut that is the Rock Valley College Golden Eagles, expecting two full years of championship-level competition before heading off to a four-year school of her choosing.
Almost two years after initially committing, Melaas is still looking to officially take the mound for the first time as a Golden Eagle.
The good news? She still punched that Division 1 ticket she was looking for after committing to play for Stony Brook University last weekend.
Melaas will join a terrific program that is on Long Island, New York. She chose Stony Brook over fellow finalist Seton Hall, located in New Jersey.
“At first I thought Stony Brook was right in New York City, so I told them that I wasn’t interested,” Melaas said. “But they were very persistent. They kept calling my coach, and once I found out they were actually an hour and a half from the city, I was more open to it. I went on a visit to both there and Seton Hall and made my decision.”
Academics played a big role in the decision as well.
“A lot of it came down to what I was looking for career-wise,” Melaas said. “I don’t know 100 percent what I want to do, but I know I want a science-based program. Stony Brook was a better fit for that. And having the city not too far away if I do want to go exploring is great. It’s kind of like how Chicago is here. And the campus was really nice, there was water all around, and it just seemed like a better fit for me than Seton Hall.”
The step up in competition is something Melaas is looking forward to.
“My whole life I’ve played up,” Melaas said. “When I was 15, I was playing 18U ball. I’ve always had that competitive drive inside me. I think I’m going to really enjoy playing at the Divison 1 level, and my time at Rock Valley, even though we haven’t had a lot of on-field competition yet, I feel has prepared me really well.”
Melaas is looking forward to as normal of a spring season as possible with the Golden Eagles.
“We won’t be doing a spring break trip, or anything that involves staying in a hotel,” Melaas said. “But we did get approval to go to Nationals in New York City if we get there, which was great. When the word finally came down that we were going to have a season, all of us were extremely excited to get going. To work as hard as we did all last fall and winter and then to have it get taken away from us was really hard. So I’m just really eager to get out there and see what happens.”
Rock Valley’s first game is scheduled to be on March 12, but is completely weather-related. Because they can’t travel too far south without requiring a hotel stay, how fast the snow melts in the Midwest will determine the start of their season.