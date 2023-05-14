SOWI_230515_RVCTRACK_02.JPG
Big Foot’s Kaden Rambatt clears the bar on his final attempt at 15 feet during the RVC Championships in Walworth on Saturday. Rambatt was the meet winner in the pole vault.

 ANTHONY WAHL/ADAMS PUBLISHING GROUP

WALWORTH—Andrew Kelley sped to three meet records, and his McFarland teammates won three of the final four events on the track to win the boys Rock Valley Conference track and field meet championship Saturday afternoon.

Whitewater was closely behind in second place (121) followed by East Troy (72), Clinton (71), Edgerton (65), Evansville (61), Brodhead/Juda (59), Big Foot (56.5), Turner (46) and Jefferson (21).

