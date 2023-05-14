WALWORTH—Andrew Kelley sped to three meet records, and his McFarland teammates won three of the final four events on the track to win the boys Rock Valley Conference track and field meet championship Saturday afternoon.
Whitewater was closely behind in second place (121) followed by East Troy (72), Clinton (71), Edgerton (65), Evansville (61), Brodhead/Juda (59), Big Foot (56.5), Turner (46) and Jefferson (21).
The Spartans girls team also took home a conference championship Saturday after racking up 133 team points. Whitewater again was runner-up, scoring 104.
Brodhead/Juda, last year’s champions, took third (88) then next was Jefferson and Clinton (68), East Troy (55), Evansville (53), Edgerton (49), Turner (48) and Big Foot (36).
Beloit Turner junior Elijah Terrell posted the best long and triple jumps to take home MVP honors in the field events at the meet, as voted on by the coaches. His long jump covered 20 feet, 10 inches, while he traveled 43 feet, 5.5 inches on his winning triple jump.
Terrell also performed well on the track, taking third in the 200-meter dash (22.76) and second in the 400-meter dash (52.30). The Trojans finished ninth in the team standings with 46 points, most coming courtesy of Terrell’s efforts.
Clinton sophomore Blaine Brown took second in the 110 hurdles and third in the 300 hurdles for the Cougars, while senior Quinn McCabe finished third in the mile (4:37.81) and two-mile (10:15.03). Four Cougars — junior D’Angelo Vernon, junior Nathan Anastasi, sophomore Isaac Krummel and junior Reegan McCoy — also took second in the 400 relay behind Edgerton’s record setters.
Junior Kaden Rambatt of the host Chiefs easily won the pole vault competition, clearing 15 feet even, 2½ feet better than his closest competitor. His winning jump was 3 inches shy of his own meet record he set in 2022.
Junior Nathan Engen was Brodhead/Juda’s lone winner, running the 300 hurdles in 43.19.
Cardinals’ junior Kalena Riemer had a strong day in the middle distances for the Cardinals, winning the 400-meter dash in 59.75 and the 800-meter run in 2:28.13. She also anchored the Cardinals’ third-place 1,600 relay team.
Brodhead/Juda got runners-up finishes in three field events to bolster its team total: junior Onni Williams in shot put (35-9.5), junior Addison Yates in high jump (4-10) and senior Kirsten Fish in discus (105-3).
Clinton’s long-distance runners led the way. Senior Emma Maly won the 3,200-meter run in 12:04.61, while junior Paige Damman was second in the 1,600 with a time of 5:34.90. Both contributed to Clinton’s second-place 3,200 relay team, along with freshman Parker Kutz and junior Ava Mueller.
Bronwyn Sherlund, a Beloit Turner freshman, featured in a win and two second-place finishes. She had the fastest time in the 300 hurdles, a 48.91, and took second in the 100 hurdles in 17.30. She also joined Turner’s second-place 800 relay team.
Lydia Seifarth grabbed third place in the 1600 (5:43.46).
Senior Leeza Patterson of Big Foot tied the meet record in triple jump to win that event, covering 35 feet, 7 inches.
Division 2 regionals for all the Rock Valley teams will be held on May 22. Most will return to Walworth (Big Foot, Brodhead/Juda, Clinton, East Troy, Edgerton, Beloit Turner and Whitewater).