Wherever his football journey takes him next, Blake Schraufnagel will always remember where it started.
It’s safe to say the Mayville community won’t be forgetting the running back anytime soon, either.
On Thursday, Schraufnagel was selected as Wisconsin Associated Press Player of the Year for high school football in 2022. The selection is made by a statewide media panel.
“My freshman year of high school, our varsity team was 2-7 and you could kind of tell that the community was a little deflated. There weren’t that many people at the games,” Schraufnagel said. “As we grew older and started to win more, you could kind of feel the community get back involved in it and that was something that was really special to me.
“Each week you’d see more and more people show up at the games and the atmosphere was higher and higher. It was really cool to experience that throughout my career.”
Schraufnagel was at the forefront of that resurgence for Mayville, which posted a 24-4 record over the past two seasons—including 13-1 this season—and played in the WIAA Division 5 state championship game the past two years.
Colton Brunell of Columbus, Jerry Kaminski of Sun Prairie East, Chase Matthias of Two Rivers and Wynn Stang of Mukwonago were also nominated for AP player of the year.
Mayville coach Scott Hilber called Schraufnagel “incredibly coachable” and noted he’s a letter winner in four sports as well as No. 1 in his class academically.
Schraufnagel is a first-team all-state selection for the second year in a row. He finished third in the state in rushing with 2,610 yards and had 40 rushing touchdowns. He averaged 10.8 yards per carry.
The Flyway Conference offensive player of the year also caught 18 passes for 360 yards and two touchdowns. He also was first-team all-conference on defense where he moved to safety this season and posted 58 total tackles and three interceptions.
Schraufnagel ran for 168 yards and four touchdowns in a victory over perennial power St. Mary’s Springs when the Cardinals clinched the Flyway title. In the state semifinal game against Prairie du Chien, he rushed for 273 yards, scored all four Cardinals touchdowns and came up with the game-clinching interception.
Coach of the Year honors went to Andrew Selgrad of 14-0 Columbus, which defeated Waukesha Catholic Memorial for the WIAA Division 4 state title.
Beloit Turner senior DE Brent Hoppe, who was named to the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Small School All-State team as well as Defensive Player of the Year, earned AP honorable mention. So did senior DE Austin Moe of Brodhead/Juda.
2022 ASSOCIATED PRESS ALL- STATE FOOTBALL TEAM
PLAYER OF THE YEAR—Blake Schraufnagel, Mayville
COACH OF THE YEAR—Andrew Selgrad, Columbus
x—unanimous selection
OFFENSE FIRST TEAM: QB—Jerry Kaminski, 6-2, 200, Sr., Sun Prairie East, RB—Colton Brunell, 6-0, 205, Jr., Columbus, RB—Wynn Stang, 6-1, 195, Sr., Mukwonago, RB—Blake Schraufnagel, 6-1, 200, Sr., Mayville, OL—Gus Allen, 6-1, 253, Sr., Waunakee, OL—x—Isaac Bunker, 6-5, 290, Sr., Monroe, OL—Donovan Harbour, 6-5, 320, Jr., Waukesha Catholic Memorial, OL—Nathan Roy, 6-6, 280, Jr., Mukwonago, OL—Ben Youngworth, 6-1, 260, Sr., Kimberly, WR/TE—Gabe Egan, 5-11, 190, Sr., Cedar Grove-Belgium, WR/TE—Davin Stoffel, 6-6, 215, Sr., Mosinee, PK—Caden Popp, 5-11, 180, Sr., Appleton North, ALL-PURPOSE—Calvin Hargrove, 5-8, 170, Sr., La Crosse Aquinas, ALL-PURPOSE—Nolan Schopp, 6-2, 225, Sr., Kettle Moraine
OFFENSE SECOND TEAM: QB—Jackson Flottmeyer, 6-5, 220, Sr., La Crosse Aquinas, RB—Noah Hofmann, 5-9, 175, Sr., Kaukauna, RB—Corey Smith, 6-0, 180, Jr., Waukesha Catholic Memorial, RB—Nate White, 5-10, 180, Sr., Milwaukee Rufus King, OL—Ben Buxa, 6-3, 295, Sr., Lakeside Lutheran, OL—Derek Jensen, 6-6, 315, Jr., Hartland Arrowhead, OL—Zack Mlsna, 6-6, 285, Sr., Cashton, OL—Collin Selk, 6-5, 290, Sr., Columbus,OL—Maverick Kaminski, 6-3, 260, Sr., River Falls, WR/TE—Davion Thomas, 6-0, 165, Sr., Racine St. Catherine’s, WR/TE—Jonathan VandeWalle, 5-11, 195, Sr., Sun Prairie East, PK—Owen Plate, 6-3, 200, Jr., Plymouth, ALL-PURPOSE—Luke Noel, 5-11, 200, sr., West Salem, ALL-PURPOSE—Bradley Bushke, 6-3, 195, Sr., Mayville
DEFENSE FIRST TEAM: DL—Jace Gilbert, 6-5, 275, Jr., Hartland Arrowhead, DL—Cal Hansen, 5-11, 245, Sr., Appleton North, DL—Collin Selk, 6-5, 290, Sr., Columbus, DE/OLB—x—Josiah Azure, 6-2, 230, Sr., Bay Port, DE/OLB—Sam Coufal, 6-1, 250, Sr., Kettle Moraine, ILB—Brock Arndt, 6-3, 223, Jr., Appleton North, ILB—Ethan Doucette, 6-1, 225, Sr., Kimberly, ILB—Blake Fletcher, 6-3, 225, Sr., Racine Horlick, DB—x—Boston Brindley, 6-0, 180, Sr., La Crosse Central, DB—Anthony Chung, 6-2, 175, Sr., Mequon Homestead, DB—Logan Lawonn, 6-2, 190, Sr., Muskego, PUNTER—Ethan Tranel, 6-2, 190, Sr., Mount Horeb/Barneveld
DEFENSE SECOND TEAM: DL—Cayden Ellis, 6-2, 230, Sr., Waunakee, DL—Noah Moris, 6-2, 240, Sr., Union Grove, DL—Connor Akey, 6-4, 260, Sr., Wisconsin Rapids, DE/OLB—Wade Bryan, 6-2, 205, Jr., Waunakee, DE/OLB—Keith Williams, 6-1, 230, Sr., Waukesha Catholic Memorial, ILB—Malani Aragon, 5-11, 200, Sr., Columbus, ILB—Riley Fischer, 5-10, 205, Sr., Mukwonago, ILB—Chase Matthias, 5-11, 200, Jr., Two Rivers, DB—Brennan Kennedy, 6-0, 160, Sr., West Salem, DB—Carter Kriewaldt, 6-2, 190, Sr., Freedom, DB—Davion Thomas, 6-0, 165, Sr., Racine St. Catherine’s, PUNTER—Sam Klestinski, 6-1, 195, Sr., Madison Edgewood
HIGH HONORABLE MENTION: Mason Armstrong, ILB, Sr., Verona, Trevor Asher, RB, Sr., Elmwood/Plum City, Rob Booker II, TE, Jr., Waunakee, Ramon Campos, DE/OLB, Sr., Marshall, Antwon Coney, RB, Sr., Milwaukee Hamilton, AJ Courchaine, DB, Sr., Bay Port, Demarcus Conner, WR, Sr., Belleville, Keats Dyslin, OL, Sr., McFarland, Griffin Empey, OL, Sr., Stoughton, Logan Gross, OL, Jr., Sun Prairie East, Calvin Hargrove, ILB, Sr., La Crosse Aquinas, Evan Herrmann, DE/OLB, Sr., Sussex Hamilton, Aiden Keyes, QB, Sr., Belleville, Cortez LeGrant, RB, Sr., Sun Prairie East, Tucker Markham, DE/OLB, Sr., Monroe, Marco Matteucci, DL, Sr., Kenosha St. Joseph, Reid Mayer, DL, Sr., Sussex Hamilton:, Max McGuire, OL, Sr., Darlington, Najeh Mitchell, RB, Sr., West DePere, Carter Morrison, DB, Jr., DeForest, Nicky Odom, WR, Sr., Onalaska, Jaiden Pickett, DB, Sr., Milwaukee Riverside, Thomas Raemisch, ILB, Sr., Waunakee, Brandt Rice, OL, Sr., Wausau West, Zander Rockow, RB, Sr., Eau Claire Regis, Brock Salm, DB, Sr., Appleton North, Brock Sawicki, DL, Sr. St. Croix Falls, Erik Schmidt, PK, So., Milwaukee Marquette, Trevor Schulz, PK, Sr., Sun Prairie East, Jackson Stortz, OL, Sr., Hartford, Jack Verstegen, OL, Sr., Little Chute, Drew Wilson, ILB, Sr., Mequon Homestead
HONORABLE MENTION: Blake Barry, RB, Sr., Kimberly, Cole Bensen, QB, Sr., Bay Port, Demetrius Bergman, RB, Jr., Pepin/Alma, Carson Bilitz, junior, running back, Waterford, Leo Brostowitz, RB, Sr., Wisconsin Rapids, Chris Bryant, OL, Sr., Milwaukee Marshall, JJ Douglas, WR, Jr., Janesville Parker, David Gauderman, RB, Sr., Wittenberg-Birnamwood, Orian Gauger, CB. Sr., Two Rivers, Caden Healy, RB, Sr., Colby, Brock Hodge, OL, Jr., Oak Creek, Brent Hoppe, DE, Sr., Beloit Turner, Landon Hron, OL, Sr., Hartford, Hunter Isaacson, DE/OLB, Sr., Wisconsin Dells, Tanner Jones, RB, Sr., Bangor, Tanner Kaufman, LB, Sr., Maple Northwestern, Mason Keyes, QB, Sr., DeForest, Justin Klinkner, QB, Jr., Two Rivers, Nate Kollath, QB, Sr., Sussex Hamilton, AJ Korth, QB, Sr., Menasha, Elijah Krantz, ILB, Sr., Mount Horeb/Barneveld, Damien Lee, LB, Sr., La Crosse Aquinas, Derek May, CB, Sr., Kewaskum, Brett McConkey, QB, Sr., West Salem, Will McDonald, DL, Sr., Hudson, Gabe Mentink, DL, Sr., Oostburg, Seth Miron, QB, Sr., Kimberly, Austin Moe, DE, Sr., Brodhead/Juda, Paul Morris, ILB, Sr., McFarland, Abel Mulder, OL, Sr., Racine St. Catherine’s, Taylor O’Laughlin, ILB, Sr., Lake Geneva Badger, Kristian Peterson, OL, Jr., Middleton, Ray Reineck, RB, jr., Wausau West, Taylor Schaefer, LB, Sr., Southern Door, John Seitz III, LB, Sr., Stratford, Adam Skifton, QB, Jr., Onalaska, Chase Spellman, QB, Kettle Moraine, Hewston Steger, OL, Sr., Mayville, Keatin Sweeney, RB, Sr., Monroe, Tommy Teberg, WR, Jr., Burlington, Andrew Trandahl, RB, Sr., New Richmond, Drew Wagner, WR, Jr., Kettle Moraine, Caden Weber, LB, Sr., Eau Claire Regis, Gus Wenning, LB, Sr., Middleton, Shane Willenbring, OL, Jr., La Crosse Aquinas