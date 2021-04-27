JANESVILLE—A Janesville man who allegedly pointed a handgun at a Janesville police officer, along with two other men, were arrested Monday evening after police investigated a report of shots being fired.
Dylan Madonna, 19, faces a possible charge of first degree recklessly endangering safety. Carlos Ramos, 23, also of Janesville, faces a possible charge of possession of THC. Jacob Ramos, 28, was held on a fugitive complaint, according to a news release from the Janesville Police Department.
At about 10:37 p.m. police responded to a report of a shot being fired in the 400 block of Academy Street. Police heard other alleged shots and established a perimeter.
An officer went to the door and Madonna opened the door and pointed a handgun at the officer, according to the news release. Madonna was ordered to drop the weapon, which he did. A search of the residence resulted in finding spent shell casings, ammunition, another gun and marijuana, the release said.