ROCKFORD - A Madison, Wisconsin man has been arrested after local law enforcement identified him as a suspect in vehicle burglaries in northern Winnebago County.
Bradley Allen Buisker, 27, was arrested on Aug. 14 and is being held at the Winnebago County Jail in Rockford.
In May, the Winnebago County Sheriff's Department received several calls about burglaries to vehicles in northern Winnebago County, with the majority of the crimes occurring in the unincorporated area near Roscoe.
With the help of the public, Buisker was identified as a suspect and he was arrested.