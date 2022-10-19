Lotteries Lotteries Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Oct 19, 2022 Oct 19, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WisconsinTues. Supercash5, 17, 22, 33, 34, 39Tues. Pick 3—Midday: 817Tues. Pick 3—Evening: 759Tues. Pick 4—Midday: 2224Tues. Pick 4—Evening: 7122Tues. Badger 5: 4, 6, 20, 26, 27Tues. All or Nothing—Midday:3, 6, 7, 10, 11, 1315, 16, 17, 20, 21Tues. All or Nothing—Evening:1, 2, 5, 7, 8, 1011, 17, 18, 20, 21IllinoisTues. Mega Million:1, 15, 20, 44, 67—23Friday’s Jackpot: $30MTues. Pick 3—Midday: 472Tues. Pick 3—Evening: 209Tues. Pick 4—Midday: 4166Tues. Pick 4—Evening: 7527Tues. Lucky Day Lotto- Midday: 6, 8, 35, 41, 42Tues. Lucky Day Lotto- Evening: 10, 25, 32, 33, 38 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now MLB Playoffs: Yanks-Astros open ALCS; Phils lead SD in NLCS Stateline Area Trick or Treating hours are announced Fred, Joanne Klett were invested in Beloit Driver dies in South Beloit race track crash Beloit School District picks Willie Garrison II as next district superintendent Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime