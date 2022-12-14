Lotteries Lotteries Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Dec 14, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WisconsinTues. Supercash10, 15, 16, 18, 31, 35Tues. Pick 3—Midday: 850Tues. Pick 3—Evening: 658Tues. Pick 4—Midday: 5930Tues. Pick 4—Evening: 7214Tues. Badger 5: 3, 18, 20, 24, 25Tues. All or Nothing—Midday:3, 4, 6, 7, 8, 916, 18, 20, 21, 22Tues. All or Nothing—Evening:1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 712, 13, 14, 15, 22IllinoisTues. Mega Million:14, 22, 48, 58, 68—6Friday’s Jackpot: $429MTues. Pick 3—Midday: 788Tues. Pick 3—Evening: 959Tues. Pick 4—Midday: 8454Tues. Pick 4—Evening: 3477Tues. Lucky Day Lotto- Midday: 3, 6, 7, 17, 24Tues. Lucky Day Lotto- Evening: 6, 12, 19, 37, 42 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Winnebago County Sheriff's Office releases information on the high speed chase in Beloit UPDATE: Three Beloit suspects arrested after high speed chase, robbery Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers most wanted and crime of the week Plans made for truck stop in South Beloit Wisconsin DNR grant to assist in demolition in downtown Beloit Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime