Lotteries Lotteries Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Feb 8, 2023 Feb 8, 2023 Updated 19 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WisconsinTues. Supercash16, 23, 27, 33, 34, 39Tues. Pick 3—Midday: 717Tues. Pick 3—Evening: 608Tues. Pick 4—Midday: 5871Tues. Pick 4—Evening: 1966Tues. Badger 5: 11, 13, 16, 25, 28Tues. All or Nothing—Midday:2, 4, 7, 8, 10, 1112, 15, 17, 20, 22Tues. All or Nothing—Evening:1, 6, 7, 9, 10, 1113, 17, 18, 19, 22IllinoisTues. Mega Million:9, 15, 46, 55, 57 —4Friday’s Jackpot: $50MTues. Pick 3—Midday: 436Tues. Pick 3—Evening: 541Tues. Pick 4—Midday: 3827Tues. Pick 4—Evening: 9078Tues. Lucky Day Lotto- Midday: 6, 27, 28, 30, 39Tues. Lucky Day Lotto- Evening: 2, 9, 21, 32, 45 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Entertainment venue planned in downtown Beloit Death of woman being held in Rock County Jail investigated Beloit Memorial High School part of Ford Next Generation Learning Community Downtown Beloit Association honors businesses during dinner event Newly transplanted Beloit artist showcasing work around the state Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime