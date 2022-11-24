Lotteries Lotteries Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Nov 24, 2022 Nov 24, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WisconsinWed. Powerball1, 2, 31, 39, 66 - 25Saturday jackpot: $48MWed. Megabucks1, 15, 23, 29, 46, 47Saturday jackpot: $13MTues. Supercash11, 14, 16, 20, 26, 35Wed. Supercash2, 3, 8, 21, 23, 29Tues. Pick 3—Midday: 518Tues. Pick 3—Evening: 174Wed. Pick 3 - Midday: 753Wed. Pick 3 - Evening: 775Tues. Pick 4—Midday: 8143Tues. Pick 4—Evening: 5059Wed. Pick 4 - Midday: 6907Wed. Pick 4 - Evening: 5716Tues. Badger 5: 3, 7, 9, 14, 28Wed. Badger 5: 8, 10, 14, 16, 26Wed. All or Nothing—Midday:5, 7, 8, 9, 11, 1517, 19, 20, 21, 22Wed. All or Nothing—Evening:2, 4, 5, 7, 10, 1213, 14, 18, 21, 22IllinoisTues. Mega Million:13, 23, 24, 25, 43—2Friday’s Jackpot: $284MTues. Pick 3—Midday: 918Tues. Pick 3—Evening: 997Wed. Pick 3 - Midday: 816Wed. Pick 3 - Evening: 563Tues. Pick 4—Midday: 6023Tues. Pick 4—Evening: 2837Wed. Pick 4 - Midday: 8744Wed. Pick 4 - Evening: 7871Tues. Lucky Day Lotto- Midday: 2, 7, 14, 16, 37Tues. Lucky Day Lotto- Evening: 2, 20, 24, 40, 44Wed. Lucky Day Lotto- Midday: 12, 19, 20, 39, 41Wed. Lucky Day Lotto- Evening: 8, 26, 33, 36, 41 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit school board changes GPA eligibility for student athletes Downtown Beloit building to be demolished, redeveloped Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers most wanted and crime of the week New Beloit superintendent honored to start work in the district Miracle League looks at Town of Beloit as a potential location for a sports complex Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime