Lotteries Lotteries Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Dec 7, 2022 Dec 7, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WisconsinTues. Supercash9, 13, 19, 23, 26, 34Tues. Pick 3—Midday: 882Tues. Pick 3—Evening: 734Tues. Pick 4—Midday: 0014Tues. Pick 4—Evening: 1629Tues. Badger 5: 4, 13, 16, 17, 26Tues. All or Nothing—Midday:1, 2, 6, 7, 8, 910, 11, 13, 17, 20Tues. All or Nothing—Evening:1, 3, 5, 6, 8, 1112, 16, 18, 21, 22IllinoisTues. Mega Million:15, 16, 19, 28, 47—13Friday’s Jackpot: $379MTues. Pick 3—Midday: 215Tues. Pick 3—Evening: 813Tues. Pick 4—Midday: 8909Tues. Pick 4—Evening: 5186Tues. Lucky Day Lotto- Midday: 4, 5, 21, 25, 33Tues. Lucky Day Lotto- Evening: 4, 20, 36, 38, 40 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Two Beloit residents accused of multiple drug offenses Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers most wanted and crime of the week Plans made for truck stop in South Beloit Beloit City Council rejects proposals to remove stop signs Beloit man back from Holy Land, headed to Tanzania in January Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime