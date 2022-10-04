Lotteries Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Oct 4, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WisconsinMon. Powerball2, 16, 22, 55, 63—22Wednesday’s Jackpot $353MMon. Supercash8, 10, 12, 17, 27, 35Mon. Pick 3—Midday: 601Mon. Pick 3—Evening: 889Mon. Pick 4—Midday: 7627Mon. Pick 4—Evening: 4416Mon. Badger 5: 5, 8, 10, 26, 27Mon. All or Nothing—Midday:2, 4, 6, 9, 10, 1415, 17, 18, 20, 22Mon. All or Nothing—Evening:1, 2, 5, 8, 10, 1213, 14, 15, 17, 21IllinoisMon. Pick 3—Midday: 079Mon. Pick 3—Evening: 212Mon. Pick 4—Midday: 3396Mon. Pick 4—Evening: 3640Mon. Lucky Day Lotto- Midday: 4, 13, 15, 37, 41Mon. Lucky Day Lotto- Evening: 10, 23, 38, 39, 42Mon. Lotto: 9, 21, 26, 32, 36, 46Extra Shot: 25Thursday’s Jackpot: $4.25M Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now 4-year-old dies in Beloit traffic accident 9-year-old boy hit by car in Janesville Beloit School District superintendent finalists talk equity, staff shortages and more Plans for homeless facility in Beloit outlined Beloit Police: 4-year-old had fallen in parking lot before hit by vehicle Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime