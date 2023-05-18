FARMERS MARKETBELOIT — Shop in the open-air market with dozens of vendors selling produce, baked goods, and more. This outdoor farmers market occurs every Saturday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., rain or shine from May-October. Come enjoy the live music, fresh produce, and craft tables in downtown Beloit.
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVEBELOIT — Save a life by donating blood at the American Red Cross Blood Drive hosted by the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd, on Friday, May 19 at 10 a.m. — 3 p.m. For more information or to book an appointment, call (800) 733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org.
BEAUTY AND THE BEST, JR.BELOIT — KFAD presents “Beauty and the Beast Jr.”, an adaptation of the classic story about transformation and tolerance, Friday through Sunday, May 19-21 at the Central Christian Church, 2460 Milwaukee Road, in Beloit. The shows are at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are available for purchase on the KFAD official website: https://www.kfad608.com/show-tickets
COUNTY PARKS BICYCLE TOURCLINTON — Friends of Rock County is hosting a casual bike tour of the Rock County Parks on Saturday, May 20, from 7 a.m. — 2 p.m. The ride will begin at the Five-Arch bridge at the Turtle Creek Parkway, 6528 S Smith Road, in Clinton, and visit the following parks in southeast Rock County: Carver-Roehl Park, Lee Park, Pelishek-Tiffany Trail, Schollmeyer Park, Sweet-Allyn Park and Turtle Creek Parkway. Rides range from 4 to 40 miles.
REPTILE EXPOJANESVILLE --- Show Me Snakes is holding a Reptile Expo at the Holiday Inn Express Convention Center, 3100 Wellington Place, in Janesville on Sunday, May 21 at 10 a.m. — 3:30 p.m. All kinds of snake and reptiles will be available to view and purchase, along with supplies, enclosures, feeders, and more. Children under the age of 12 get in for free, and veterans and military personnel with the proper ID will receive discounts.
BIFF YEAR ROUND SERIESBELOIT — The Beloit International Film Festival hosts frequent events where award-winning films are screened around town. This week’s film, “The Long Weekend,” will be shown at the Downtown Beloit Association, 557 E. Grand Ave,. in Beloit, on Wednesday, May 24, at 6:30 p.m. Complimentary coffee and dessert will be served and viewers will have a chance to speak with the filmmaker about their movie afterwards.
COMMUNITY FIRE & DRUM CIRCLEBELOIT — Nature at the Confluence begins its seasonal Community Fire & Drum Circle event on Thursday, May 25 at 6:30 p.m. Musical instruments like drums, maracas, and more are provided for guests who want to participate in the music. Those who don’t can still come to make s’mores, mingle, and enjoy the music. This is a free, family-friendly event that requires no registration.