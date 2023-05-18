FARMERS MARKETBELOIT — Shop in the open-air market with dozens of vendors selling produce, baked goods, and more. This outdoor farmers market occurs every Saturday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., rain or shine from May-October. Come enjoy the live music, fresh produce, and craft tables in downtown Beloit.

AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVEBELOIT — Save a life by donating blood at the American Red Cross Blood Drive hosted by the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd, on Friday, May 19 at 10 a.m. — 3 p.m. For more information or to book an appointment, call (800) 733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org.

