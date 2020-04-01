BELOIT — More young children can be spotted reading books in Beloit thanks to the ongoing efforts of Beloit’s Literacy for Life Initiative.
Launched in March 2018, the initiative marked a joint effort between the Stateline Community Foundation, the School District of Beloit and other stakeholders. The aim was for early exposure to literacy and school readiness to get kids on the same playing field as their more socioeconomically advantaged peers.
Literacy for Life Initiative Coordinator Bill Flanagan said the literacy initiative is an opportunity for all kids and the key to Beloit’s future.
“I’m really pleased that in two years we have come as far as we have, and we are working to increase the number of partners to ensure all neighborhoods in Beloit have access to this literacy initiative,” Flanagan said. “It has just taken off, and I couldn’t be more excited and thrilled with its trajectory.”
Since its inception businesses and organizations across the city have stepped forward to create spaces for reading and play such as the Welty Environmental Center, Family Services, Beloit Snappers, CareerTek, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Culver’s, Beloit Area Community Health Center, Beloit Health System, City of Beloit Parks and Recreation, Retired Senior Volunteer Program, Beloit Public Library and the Greater Beloit Chamber of Commerce Rising Professionals. Organizations dedicated to early literacy also included Head Start and Early Head Start, Even Start Family Literacy, the School District of Beloit and Blackhawk Technical College.
There were as many literacy activities as businesses and organizations which joined in the effort.
Beloit Area Community Health Center and Beloit Health System, for example, agreed to give out books when children come for appointments.
Beloit Area Community Health Center, which celebrated its 20th year with the Reach Out and Read program, has been a strong literacy proponent since its inception and has given out 10,000 books over the years. However, the center took its commitment further when it joined the Initiative, launching a “little library” where children could read in September 2019, according to Clinic Communications Specialist Ana Montoya and Dr. Naheed Ahmed.
Nutrition and Health Associates Rock County WIC Program continues to hold special events for parents and to instruct its staff on how to teach parents how to sing, play and do other activities to promote early literacy.
Welty Environmental Center Executive Director Brenda Plakans said being part of the Literacy for Life Initiative meetings helped forge valuable partnerships. Welty had hosted field trips for Even Start Family Literacy Program members for years. When Plakans met representatives from Head Start at a Literacy for Life Initiative meeting, she decided to host literacy events at Welty for Head Start children, ages 3 and 4.
The Dorothy Bigelow Foundation and Rock County Conservationist paid for Head Start children to have about a field trip a month which includes literacy activities.
“It’s been a great program and head start teachers like the opportunity to introduce kids to new things and support what they are doing in the classroom,” Plakans said.
Events ranged from hearing nature themed book readings to kids counting trees or leaves outdoors.
“Head Start folks were excited for the opportunity for the social and emotional learning that can come from doing things in new environments,” Plakans said.
Culver’s has hosted a plethora of support for literacy including events such as “Fries with Firefighters” and “Cone with a Cop.” “ While “Fries With Firefighters” always had a literacy focus with guest readings, Culver’s started incorporating more literacy in the “Cone with a Cop” event.
“It’s an easy thing to do. We hand out books which are all provided by Literacy for Life and the Stateline Community Foundation,” said Josh Lock, assistant manager at Culver’s.
Culver’s also has a Little Free Library inside and outside of its restaurant so people have access to books during and after business hours.
Culver’s dispenses books at its annual backpack drive in partnership with Central Christian Church, at its Santa Claus event in December as well as during the Culver’s Beloit International Film Festival (BIFF) movie showing for kids. In February 2020, Culver’s showed films to kids including one on the importance of reading. The BIFF event culminated with kids taking a book home.
Momentum for literacy continued throughout the year across the community. The Stateline Foundation Community and Literacy for Life Initiative brought the award-winning premier of the “No Small Matter” documentary to BIFF in February of 2020. The film, showing the importance of early education for children, was designed to kick start further conversations about early care and education for the community’s littlest learners.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.