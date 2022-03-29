If I can help somebody as I pass along, if I can cheer somebody with a word or song, if I can show somebody he’s traveling wrong, then my living will not be in vain. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
I have chosen to write in support of Kevin D. Leavy for re-election to the Beloit City Council. I truly believe Kevin, having honesty and integrity, respecting others, taking responsibility for one’s actions, being fair and just, and being someone who promotes love and compassion in others is why Kevin D. Leavy exemplifies this Dr. Martin Luther King quote every day of his life.
Kevin has proven himself to be an honorable leader who has unselfishly, and with vision, made important decisions to improve our community. He has reached out to many residents to hear their concerns and offer creative solutions. I have known Kevin for over 30 years and have found him to be a caring, compassionate, intelligent man, willing to listen to all sides of an issue.
His tireless involvement in the community, through the Rock County Board of Supervisors, made history by being the 1st, Second Vice Chair of the Rock County Board of Supervisors, former chairperson of the Blackhawk Technical College District Board, former Beloit School Board member, a former Chairperson of the Black Male Role Model Group, and a Deacon at Emmanuel Baptist Church to name just a few, shows that he is a man of service and integrity, who truly wants the best for the City of Beloit.
Kevin D. Leavy led the efforts in the renaming of the Portland Avenue Bridge after Mr. “Walter R. Knight” to honor Mr. Knight for his contributions to the Beloit community. A selfless leader honoring a servant leader.
I know Kevin will continue to live out his favorite Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. quote and serve the City of Beloit with the same passion and dedication he has exhibited over the years. Please join me in voting for Kevin D. Leavy in the upcoming Beloit City Council election on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.