APTOPIX NASCAR Richmond Auto Racing

Kyle Larson celebrates in Victory Lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Va.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

Kyle Larson spent the week watching videos of his 10-win, 2021 championship season, he said, “to remind myself that I used to be good."

He still is. Larson pulled away on a restart with 14 laps to go and easily won the NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway on Sunday.

Recommended for you