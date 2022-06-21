CROMWELL, Conn.—Brooks Koepka, one of the first players to denounce a rival league for only 48 players, is the latest PGA Tour player to sign on with the Saudi-funded LIV Golf series, The Associated Press has learned.
A person briefed on Koepka’s decision told The AP he still would be able to compete on the PGA Tour until he hits a shot on the LIV Golf circuit. The person spoke on condition of anonymity without authorization to speak on behalf of the tour.
The Daily Telegraph first reported Koepka’s decision.
It was another step—and a big name with his four major championships—that added to the roster of the LIV Golf series and invariably will lead to no space for some of the lesser-known players who competed in the inaugural event outside London two weeks ago.
Koepka remained in the field for the Travelers Championship, though he was not at a player meeting Tuesday morning at the TPC River Highlands. The next LIV Golf event starts June 30 outside Portland, Oregon.
PRO FOOTBALL
• HOUSTON—Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson’s decision to settle 20 of 24 civil lawsuits for sexual misconduct may not dissuade the NFL from giving him a lengthy suspension, a person familiar with the league’s investigation told the Associated Press on Tuesday.
Watson has been accused by massage therapists of harassing, assaulting or touching them during appointments when he played for the Houston Texans.
Houston attorney Tony Buzbee, who represents all 24 women, said Tuesday in a statement that once the paperwork is finished on the 20 settlements, “those particular cases will be dismissed.” He added that the terms of the settlements are “confidential” and that his legal team “won’t comment further on the settlements or those cases.”
Watson still faces discipline from the league, which conducted its own investigation into the 26-year-old’s behavior and is expected to make a decision before the Browns open training camp on July 27.
PRO HOCKEY
• Peter DeBoer has twice gone to the Stanley Cup Final in his first season with a new team. Now he is the new coach of the Dallas Stars, who were there two summers ago.
“Every team that he has taken over has not only shown immediate improvement but has been ultra-competitive in the Stanley Cup playoffs,” Stars general manager Jim Nill said. “His resume displays the high standards he sets and his ability to get his team to play up to that level consistently.”
The Stars announced DeBoer’s hiring on Tuesday, a month after he was fired by the Vegas Golden Knights. An introductory news conference was scheduled Wednesday.
PRO BASKETBALL
• NEW YORK—Nearly 14 million people watched the Golden State Warriors win its fourth NBA championship since 2015 by beating the Boston Celtics in the sixth game of their series.
The series that matched the NBA’s most current dynasty against the one with the most championships overall averaged 12.3 million viewers, which was 24% more than the 2021 series between Milwaukee and Phoenix, the Nielsen company said.
As is typical, the series built in audience as it went on, with the 13.99 million people who watched the final game nearly a million more than the audience for any other game, Nielsen said.
PRO BASEBALL
• ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.—Relief pitcher Albert Abreu is back with the Yankees, two months after he was traded to Texas as part of the deal that brought catcher Jose Trevino to New York.
The 26-year-old right-hander was claimed off waivers from the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday. The Yankees opened a roster spot by designating pitcher David McKay for assignment.
Abreu has a 3.46 ERA this season for the Rangers and Royals, allowing 10 hits—three of them homers, in 13 innings with 12 strikeouts and 16 walks. He was obtained by the Royals on June 2 for right-hander Yohanse Morel and was designated for assignment by Kansas City on Friday.
Abreu is 2-1 with a 5.12 ERA in 41 relief appearances for the Yankees (2020-21), Rangers and Royals. He was traded from New York to Texas on April 2 along with left-hander Robert Ahlstrom for Trevino.