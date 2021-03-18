CLINTON — The schedule said Thursday night was a road game for the Beloit Memorial girls volleyball team.
The Knights couldn't have felt more at home in Clinton.
After a tight first set, the Knights swept the Cougars 25-21, 25-11, 25-21 for their second victory in a row.
Beloit Memorial played in front of their own friends and family for just the second time all season, and coach Kim Gamble said it made a big difference.
"We came out really flat on Tuesday against Edgewood," Gamble said. "And tonight, you could just tell there was an extra spark with the girls. It was the same way when we played in Evansville in front of fans. Having parents there can make a big difference."
The Knights' Jada Powell finished with 16 digs in a new role.
"We moved Jada to the outside and she stepped up and played a huge all-around game," Gamble said. "Her serve-receive from the back row was really good, and I thought we played really well as a team. When our passes were on, we were able to execute really well."
Rebekkah De Kok was terrific also, finishing with nine kills and three aces. Jackie Pabst patrolled the middle, finishing with five kills and three blocks.
De Kok said she likes the way her team is coming together.
"We did a really good job fighting back tonight," De Kok said. "We fell behind 7-2 in the third set, but we dug deep and fought through it. We just want to succeed together as a team. We've got some players in unfamiliar roles, and they've stepped up. I'm really glad to get to play with these girls, because I didn't think I was going to have the chance to do that."
Although she appreciated the in-person support, De Kok said there has been an upside to playing in an empty home gym.
"I think the live streams have been great," De Kok said. "My grandparents can watch, along with friends and family, so that's been really nice to have."
Clinton was led by Jayden Nortier's six kills, while Sylvia Johanson finished with four kills and three block.
Clinton coach Jordyn Ciochon said the match constituted a learning experience for her team.
"We've been talking a lot about having consistent energy," Ciochon said. "We came out really fired up and ready to go, but you saw what happened when we had an energy dip in that second game. We picked it back up, but we're trying to get more of an even flow there."
Ciochon said to be able to compete
"To be able to compete against a team like Beloit Memorial the way we did, that's a confidence booster overall," Ciochon said. "And we really needed that."
Both teams will be back in action Tuesday, with the Purple Knights traveling to Sun Prairie while the Cougars host Edgerton.
Beloit Memorial 3, Clinton 0
Beloit Memorial 25 25 25
Clinton 21 11 21
Leaders: Clinton: Nortier 6 kills, Johanson 3 blocks, Bobolz 2 aces, Elli Teubert 9 assists, Felicia Teubert 12 digs.
Beloit: De Kok 9 kills, Pabst 3 blocks, De Kok 3 aces, Arn, Franks 10 assists, Powell 16 digs.