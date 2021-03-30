BELOIT — Klobucar Construction, 3140 East County Road S, will celebrate its 55th anniversary on Sept. 15, 2021 after weathering the pandemic and the loss of its founder, Ferd Klobucar, and his wife, Barbara, in November of 2019.
“We value what he has provided for all of our families and all those employed over these 55 years. It’s a tremendous value to us, and we want to continue my parents’ legacy and strong reputation of our company,” Vice President Jim Klobucar said.
The Klobucars said the pandemic started impacting some projects in March 2020, either cancelling or putting them on hold.
“We are looking ahead to 2021. There seems to be a good deal of bid activity and hopefully the effects of the pandemic will ease as more people get vaccinated,” President Jerry Klobucar said.
Despite the last year’s challenges, Klobucar has continued to add to its portfolio of success stories by building an addition onto Rock Prairie Montessori School, 5246 E. Rotamer Road, Janesville; a new lodge for Lutherdale Bible Camp, N7891 US Highway 12, Elkhorn; and an exterior office upgrade for LeMans Corporation in Janesville.
As of January 2021, Klobucar Construction was working with Scherrer Construction out of Burlington, Wisconsin on the new Garden Prairie Intermediate School in the Beloit Turner School District.
Klobucar started work on it in May of 2020, and it will be finished by July 1, 2021.
Klobucar has a long and proud history on a plethora of projects in the Beloit area.
Klobucar has done a variety of projects at Beloit Health System, building the Beloit Cancer Center and MRI Suite in 2006. In April 2013 it broke ground on the new Cancer Center near the corner of Milwaukee Road and Lee Lane. Klobucar finished the NorthPointe Ambulatory Surgery Center in Roscoe in 2017.
In the early days of its relationship with the health system, Klobucar Construction worked on several additions at Beloit Clinic before it merged with Beloit Memorial Hospital to create Beloit Health System.
Klobucar built Beloit City Hall, Regal Beloit’s world headquarters and subsequent additions. Klobucar Construction built the Our Lady of the Assumption Church in 2003.
In August of 2015 Klobucar built Chicago Fittings. In 2012-2014, it built an array of projects for the School District of Beloit after a referendum was approved by voters. Projects for the school district included Converse and Todd elementary schools and converting Beloit Memorial High School’s original pool into a fitness center. In 2015, it did work on Aldrich and McNeel intermediate schools and finished construction on Beloit Memorial High School’s auditorium renovations. Over the years, Klobucar would do work for 20 school districts.
Klobucar Construction has eight full-time employees. The work area radius is 100-150 miles in every direction from Beloit, although it’s gone as far as South Dakota and southern Indiana for specific clients.
Founder Ferd Klobucar passed away on Nov. 4, 2019 at the age of 93, only days after his wife, Barbara, passed away on Nov. 1, 2019 at the age of 90. Ferd Klobucar was instrumental in building many Beloit area buildings and will be warmly remembered.
When Ferd and his wife, Barbara, had seven children and one on the way, the couple decided it was time to start their own company. Ferd founded the company the same date as his wedding anniversary.
“He did that because he didn’t want to forget either date,” Jerry Klobucar joked.
Ferd started with two or three employees at the corner of Wisconsin and Woodard avenues with a yard on Elmwood Avenue. Klobucar then moved to Sixth Street in the early 1970s and to Shopiere Road by the mid-1970s where the company headquarters remains to this day.
At some points, the company had as many as 50 to 60 employees. The boys in the family all worked in the field at various times as well as other tasks.
Today, Jerry and Jim Klobucar are joined in the business by Superintendent and brother William Deissler. Jerry’s youngest son, William Ferdinand Klobucar, recently started with the company as a carpenter apprentice.