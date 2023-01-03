CHICAGO (AP)—Alex Killorn snapped a tie in the third period, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-1 on Tuesday night for their fourth straight victory.

Brandon Hagel added a goal and an assist as Tampa Bay won for the 11th time in 14 games overall. Pat Maroon and Nicholas Paul also scored in the opener of a three-game trip, and Brian Elliott made 25 saves.

