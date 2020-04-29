Unemployment rates dropped on both sides of the Illinois/Wisconsin border between February and March, but officials from both states warn that these numbers do not reflect the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wisconsin has processed more than 250,000 unemployment claims since March 18, according to preliminary data from the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.
Illinois processed 102,937 unemployment benefit claims for the week ending April 18. The state processed 61,000 unemployment claims for the same period last year. Between March 1 and April 16, the state paid out $700 million in unemployment benefits.
In Wisconsin, Rock County had an unemployment rate of 4% in March, down from 4.6% in February and down from 4.1% in March of 2019.
Walworth County had an unemployment rate of 3.4% in March, down from 4.1% in February and down from 3.8% in March of 2019.
Green County had an unemployment rate of 3.2% in March, down from 3.9% in February and down from 3.7% in March of 2019.
Jefferson County had an unemployment rate of 3.4% in March, down from 4.1% in February and down from 3.7% in March of 2019.
Among cities, Beloit had an unemployment rate of 4.8% in March, down from 5.5% in February and down from 5% in March of 2019.
Nearby Janesville had an unemployment rate of 3.7% in March, down from 4.4% in February and down from 3.9% in March of 2019.
Madison had an unemployment rate of 2% in March, down from 2.3% in February and down from 2.5% in March of 2019.
The Wisconsin unemployment rate was 3.4% in March, down from 3.5% in February.
In Illinois, the Winnebago County unemployment rate was 4.5% in March, down from 4.7% in February and down from 5.9% in March of 2019.
Boone County reported a jobless rate of 5% in March, down from 5.5% in February and down from 6.5% in March of 2019.
Stephenson County had a jobless rate of 3.6% in March, down from 4.1% in February and down from 5.1% in March of 2019.
Ogle County had an unemployment rate of 4% in March, down from 4.4% in February and down from 5.9% in March of 2019.
Among cities, Rockford had an unemployment rate of 5.4% in March, down from 5.5% in February and down from 6.8% in March of 2019.
Belvidere had a jobless rate of 6.2% in March, down from 6.8% in February and down from 7.7% in March of 2019.
Freeport had an unemployment rate of 3.9% in March, down from 4.2% in February and down from 5.5% in March of 2019.
Illinois’ unemployment rate was 4.6% in March, up from 3.4% in February.
The United States unemployment rate was 4.4% in March, up from 3.5% in February.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.