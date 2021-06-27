JANESVILLE—A Janesville man faces possible charges of reckless injury/domestic violence after he reportedly shot another man Thursday in Janesville.
Henry L. Tyler, 65, was taken into custody after the shooting incident, which was reported at 4:26 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Milton Avenue.
Janesville police responded to a report of gunfire and found a 38-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of what was described as a non-life-threatening injury.
Police investigations indicate a verbal altercation escalated and resulted in the shooting, according to a news release from the Janesville Police Department.