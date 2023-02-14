JANESVILLE — A 20-year-old Janesville man has been charged with five counts of possession of child pornography, involving videos of young girls shared online.
Brandon Reitan faces up to $500,000 in fines and 125 years in prison if convicted. He is free on a $25,000 signature bond following a Feb. 9 appearance in Rock County Circuit Court.
Conditions of his release included that he not possess any device that has access to the internet except for court related purposes, including speaking to an attorney; not possess child pornography; have no intentional contact with any minors; and not consume or possess a controlled substance without a valid prescription and in prescribed amounts only.
Reitan’s next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 23.
According to the criminal complaint, on Nov. 8, Janesville Police Detective Jeffery Winiarski reviewed a National Center for Missing and Exploited Children cyber tip submitted through Snapchat, giving an IP address later identified to be Reitan’s.
Snapchat flagged Reitan’s account for two images and five videos showing prepubescent girls. A review of the account data for an associated email address found Reitar was listed as the subscriber.
A review of Reitan’s Snapchat account showed it had saved chat history asking for child pornography from other Snapchat users over several consecutive days in July 2022. The Snapchat account also had child pornography saved on it, including several explicit videos involving young girls.
Police obtained a warrant and searched the house tied the Snapchat account’s linked email. Police found the account had been logged into using Reitan’s phone. Reitan was arrested on Feb.8.
In interviews with police, the criminal complaint said, Reitian acknowledged receiving child pornography.
He said he thought he could make money off of the videos, so he saved them. He also told police that he knew the people in the videos were underage.
Reitan estimated to police that he had 15 to 20 photos and a few videos in his collection and said the girls depicted were between 10 and 18 years old.