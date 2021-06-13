JANESVILLE - A Janesville man is being accused of his fourth Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) offense after he was arrested Thursday.
Forest N. Ellsworth, 38, was arrested after Janesville police officers were called to a parking lot in the 1700 block of Center Avenue at about 9:47 p.m. where a suspected intoxicated individual was reported sitting in a truck.
Ellsworth was asked to perform a field sobriety test, which he failed, according to a news release from the Janesville Police Department.
An OWI is a felony in Wisconsin upon the fourth offense.