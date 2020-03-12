Symptoms: fever, cough, sore throat, body aches and difficulty breathing.

If you believe you may have symptoms, contact your healthcare provider before vising a clinic, urgent care or emergency department.

Beloit Health System hotline: 800-303-5770

UW-Health System hotline: 608-720-5300

Illinois Department of Health hotline: 1-800-889-3931

Prevention:

Wash hands throughout the day for at least 20 seconds with soap and water

Use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol

Cover coughs and sneezes

Avoid handshakes

Stay home if sick

(Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)