Symptoms: fever, cough, sore throat, body aches and difficulty breathing.
If you believe you may have symptoms, contact your healthcare provider before vising a clinic, urgent care or emergency department.
Beloit Health System hotline: 800-303-5770
UW-Health System hotline: 608-720-5300
Illinois Department of Health hotline: 1-800-889-3931
Prevention:
Wash hands throughout the day for at least 20 seconds with soap and water
Use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol
Cover coughs and sneezes
Avoid handshakes
Stay home if sick
(Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)
