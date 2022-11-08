ROCKFORD—The two candidates who ran for Winnebago County Coroner on Tuesday both promised to restore the public's trust in the office after the former coroner resigned after a criminal investigation into his activities in office.
It appeared acting coroner, Jennifer Muraski had a healthy lead Tuesday evening. Vote totals were not complete before the Beloit Daily News print deadline, but with more than 85% of the votes reported, Muraski had 40,012 votes while her opponent, Tony Gasparini had 28,358 votes.
Muraski, a Republican, was hired in March as the operations director of the coroners office after former coroner, Bill Hintz, was placed on leave due to charges of theft and misconduct in office were filed. On Aug. 11, she was appointed as coroner by the county after Hintz officially resigned as coroner.
Muraski has been in the mortuary business for 27 years and has experience in assisting families who have lost loved ones. She has worked for Olson Funeral and Cremation, Muraski Monument Company and Adept Funeral Staffing Solutions.
She is executive director of Safer Citizens, Winnebago County, which is a group dedicated to public safety.
Tony Gasparini is the owner of Tony Gasparini Funerals, a local funeral home. He also works for the Cremation Society of Illinois. He previously served as Second Ward Alderman in Rockford.
He was raised in Rockford and was a teacher in the Rockford school district. He volunteered at the Red Cross Homeless Shelter and for other local organizations.