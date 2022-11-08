ROCKFORD—The two candidates who ran for Winnebago County Coroner on Tuesday both promised to restore the public's trust in the office after the former coroner resigned after a criminal investigation into his activities in office.

It appeared acting coroner, Jennifer Muraski had a healthy lead Tuesday evening. Vote totals were not complete before the Beloit Daily News print deadline, but with more than 85% of the votes reported, Muraski had 40,012 votes while her opponent, Tony Gasparini had 28,358 votes.

