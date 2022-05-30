House, vehicle in Janesville hit by gunfire Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email May 30, 2022 May 30, 2022 Updated 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JANESVILLE - A home and a vehicle were struck by gunfire early Saturday morning in the 200 block of South Jackson Street, according to Janesville Police Department reports.Janesville police responded to a report of shots fired at 3 a.m. Officers found shell casings and found the house and a vehicle were struck by gunfire.Officers executed a search warrant at an associated apartment in the 200 block of South Jackson Street where additional evidence was found, according to Janesville police.The incident remains under investigation.Anyone with information about this crime or any other crime is encouraged to contact the Janesville Police Department at 608-755-3100 or the Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Memorial Day parades and ceremonies planned across Winnebago and Rock counties Former South Beloit High standout Lenette (Range) Holden to join Sports Hall Clinton to host Memorial Day parade Janesville man sentenced for child pornography Beloit food trucks gear up for summer season Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime