JANESVILLE - A home and a vehicle were struck by gunfire early Saturday morning in the 200 block of South Jackson Street, according to Janesville Police Department reports.

Janesville police responded to a report of shots fired at 3 a.m. Officers found shell casings and found the house and a vehicle were struck by gunfire.

Officers executed a search warrant at an associated apartment in the 200 block of South Jackson Street where additional evidence was found, according to Janesville police.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this crime or any other crime is encouraged to contact the Janesville Police Department at 608-755-3100 or the Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636.

