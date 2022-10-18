BDN_210831_LGJordan

Hononegah graduate Jordan King (23), a Marquette senior, is a member of the preseason All-Big East Team.

 Associated Press

NEW YORK—Marquette women’s basketball senior guard Jordan King, a former Hononegah High School standout, has been named a member of the Preseason All-Big East Conference Team, the league office announced Tuesday.

The Rockton native is coming off the strongest statistical season of her career. As a junior she led the Golden Eagles and ranked fourth in the Big East with 4.4 assists per game. She was also the team’s third-leading scorer averaging 11.5 points. She also pulled down 4.5 rebounds per game and had her most efficient shooting season at 41.0 percent (161-of-393) from the floor.

