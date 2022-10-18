NEW YORK—Marquette women’s basketball senior guard Jordan King, a former Hononegah High School standout, has been named a member of the Preseason All-Big East Conference Team, the league office announced Tuesday.
The Rockton native is coming off the strongest statistical season of her career. As a junior she led the Golden Eagles and ranked fourth in the Big East with 4.4 assists per game. She was also the team’s third-leading scorer averaging 11.5 points. She also pulled down 4.5 rebounds per game and had her most efficient shooting season at 41.0 percent (161-of-393) from the floor.
King started all 92 games she has played in for the Golden Eagles, averaging at least 30 minutes per contest each season.
As a team, the Golden Eagles were picked by their peers to finish sixth in the Big East in 2022-23, receiving 56 points in the poll. UConn was picked to repeat as league champions, receiving all 10 possible first-place votes.
Head Coach Megan Duffy is entering her fourth season guiding Marquette. She led the Golden Eagles to a 23-11 overall mark last season (13-7 in the Big East) and a run to the third round of the WNIT.
Marquette kicks off its season at home at noon Nov. 7 against Fairleigh Dickinson.
UConn enters the season as the two-time reigning champions, winning the Big East both years since rejoining the conference. In total, UConn has won 21 Big East regular-season titles and 20 conference tournaments.
The Huskies will be missing star Paige Bueckers for the season after she tore her ACL in the summer. They still are loaded with three All-Big East preseason players and the conference’s Freshman of the Year Ayanna Patterson.
Creighton was the second choice by the coaches. The Bluejays are coming off their best season ever with a trip to the Elite Eight. They earned their first-ever preseason ranking in the AP women’s basketball poll, coming in at No. 21. Expectations are high this season.
Villanova was picked third and is led by reigning Big East Player of the Year Maddy Siegrist, who was the unanimous choice to repeat.
DePaul and Seton Hall were tied for fourth in the poll.
Marquette, St. John’s Providence, Butler, Georgetown and Xavier round out the Big East preseason choices.