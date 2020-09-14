ROCKFORD — The Hononegah girls golf team finally dried out enough to get back in action Monday afternoon in Rockford.
The Indians faced Harlem in a NIC-10 dual meet at Atwood Golf Course in Rockford after being washed out all last week.
Hononegah defeated the Huskies by one stroke, which Indians coach Heidi Milner called a “learning moment.”
“That just shows how important every stroke is out there,” Milner said. “You could definitely tell early on the girls were a little rusty after having not played last week because of the rain. But as the day went on, we really settled in.”
Braxton Brown, Hononegah’s No. 1 golfer, led the way for the Indians with a 47.
“Braxton is someone who really was dedicated over the summer,” Milner said. “She earned our number one spot, and she’s been a consistent scorer who seems to get better every week.”
Lexi Bach, a sophomore, was next with a 48.
“Lexi made our varsity last year as a freshman, so she comes in with some experience,” Milner said. “She’s really figuring out what it takes to be competitive at this level, and she has risen to the occasion. The thing I love about her game is that if she has a bad hole, she recovers quickly and moves on to the next one. She’s resilient.”
Ellie Day shot a 52, while Katelyn Anderson finished with a 56. Chloe Scarpetta had a 55, and Ashlyn Terasaki ended with a 71, but even her day was not without its highlights.
“Today was out of character for Ashlyn. She’s been golfing much better than that,” Milner said. “But she holed out a pitch from 25 feet, which was a great shot. Golf always gives you that one shot that keeps you coming back.”
Milner has been pleased with the performance of the team overall.
“We’ve had some girls who really stepped up,” Milner said. “A lot of them worked hard over the summer, and a some of that was because there just weren’t a whole lot of things to do. We had a slow start to our season, but things are definitely picking up. We have a lot of team unity and cohesion. Even though golf is an individual sport, it’s still important to get along well as a team.”
The way the team has adapted to the various rule changes caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has also been impressive to Milner.
“When we first started, the girls had to wear masks at all times they weren’t swinging,” Milner said. “And nobody complained a bit, they were all very cooperative. I was very impressed by that. Now, they only have to wear the masks when they can’t socially distance, like on the tee box.”
The Indians will be back in action Tuesday when they face Boylan at Elliot Golf Course in Rockford.