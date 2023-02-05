BDN_230206_HonoGBB1
Hononegah’s Breacia Carter holds the NIC-10 trophy celebrating with teammates after defeating Boylan Friday night. Carter had 17 points to lead the Indians’ offense.

 JIM FRANZ/BELOIT DAILY NEWS

ROCKTON — Hononegah’s Indians found themselves trailing by eight points at halftime Friday night with rival Rockford Boylan beating them at their own game — with stingy defense and some impressive outside shooting.

“It was a focus issue,” senior point guard Kamryn Abney said. “We just lost focus for a while, but this group is able to pull each other together. We’re not afraid to tell each other when we need to step it up.”

