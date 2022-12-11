ROCKTON—With just over a minute left, the Hononegah boys basketball team trailed Rockford East 64-63. 

The E-Rabs had possession, but the Indians forced a turnover, intercepting a pass and quickly moving the ball down the court. Junior Cole Warren’s three-point attempt fell just short, but senior Jeremiah Olson rebounded the ball and sunk it into the bucket. 

