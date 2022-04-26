ROCKTON—Mike Miller never expected to be Dolph Stanley, coaching basketball into his 80s.
He didn’t expect to be stepping away at age 55, either. Not from something that has been such an integral part of his life for over 30 years.
“I am retiring from teaching at the end of the school year and the timing just feels right,” he said. “It’s weird to think I may never coach again. Who knows? If something came up that was super interesting to me I could pull a Tom Brady and take another job in a week.
“At the same time you may never hear from me again. That unknown is kind of exciting.”
Miller is a Hononegah graduate who went on to play basketball at Rock Valley College and later William Penn College. He was always a smart player, grasping every tactical advantage.
He was born to coach and his rise in the profession was meteoric. He went from coaching seventh graders at Stephen Mack Middle School for two years to being a volunteer assistant coach at Hononegah under Craig Callaghan to taking over a varsity program just one year later at Rockford Guilford in 1991.
“The other coaches in the league were all my dad’s age or older,” Miller said. “I was 24. I would stand up coaching and the refs would run by. My assistant was Frank Cushing, who was probably 40 at the time and they’d tell him to tell his assistant to sit down.”
Guilford had won six games the previous season, but Miller led the Vikings to 18 wins and a regional title. His next team in 1992-93 won 27 games and finished second in the state tournament to a powerful Chicago King team featuring Rashard Griffith and Thomas Hamilton.
After three seasons at Guilford, Miller moved on to Galesburg High School, where he coached future University of Iowa players Joey Range and Rod Thompson. Galesburg also made it to the state title game in 1998. Future NBA player Quinton Richardson led Whitney Young past Miller’s team, 61-56.
After another season at Galesburg, Miller was hired as an assistant at Vanderbilt. The post helped in his development as a coach and he learned he was really destined to be a high school coach.
After a year at Vanderbilt and a 21-8 season at Elgin High School, Miller returned to his alma mater in 2001.
“I made it back home,” Miller said. “I don’t think I could have had a better career if I could have drawn it out.”
He and the Indians enjoyed an unparalleled level of success, too, posting many 20-win seasons as well as regional championships. After going 15-13 his first year back, the Indians won 20 or more games nine of the next 10 seasons. By the age of 45, he became one of the youngest members in the history of the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2013.
Basketball has evolved in his over 30 years and he has evolved right with it, as his well over 500 career wins would attest.
“You look over 30 years and the game has changed a lot,” he said. “We were ahead of the curve at Hononegah shooting threes before a lot of people shot them. Some of the zone defense we incorporated put us ahead of the game.That aspect is fun for a coach.
“Another big change is the demands put on kids. It used to be very easy to be a three-sport athlete. Now, with all the travel ball, and demands of every sport that is becoming increasingly rare. You look at what is in the college transfer portal and you see thousands of kids. That trickles down to the high school level.”
Miller is not one of those prep coaches bemoaning the popularity of travel ball. They’re here to stay, he says.
“I think travel ball is great for the players because they get more opportunities to play, but I feel it has devalued winning,” he said. “If a kid is playing in an AAU tournament in the spring and you ask him how things went the first thing he’s going to say is I had 20 this game, 15 that game. Ask him how the team did and he’ll say, ‘We lost all three games.
“The lure of travel ball trying to sell this promise of an athletic scholarship has definitely detracted from the high school experience for sure. The simple reality is that if I play on a travel team I am spending tons of time with my travel ball teammates. Probably more than with my high school teammates. Their best friends become their travel ball teammates. The story of the tiny town with the players on the team growing up and playing together since they were in the second grade that just doesn’t happen very often anymore.”
Miller’s final team shook off the still lingering impact of COVID and went 17-11, losing a 57-56 heartbreaker to Rockford Auburn in an IHSA Class 4A regional final.
He believes he’s ready to step away from the sideline.
“For the longest time if you asked me, ‘So Mike, you can go coach a game at Freeport tonight or you can do anything else in the world,’ I would have taken that game in Freeport 100 percent of the time. Now there are some other things in the world that interest me.
“I think people who know me thought I’d be doing this forever. I’m sure there is a little bit of shock that I’m leaving. It’s going to be different. I’ve been involved with a basketball team every year since sixth grade.”
While he isn’t in position to name his successor, he says the logical candidate is his assistant Tom Schmidt.
“Tom was a former head coach at Byron where he had tons of success,” Miller said. “He was a really good player here in the mid-1990s and played at Rock Valley and Rockford University. If Hononegah is smart they will look to him.
“I tell people he has all of my good qualities and none of my bad ones.”