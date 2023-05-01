High-A Midwest League Glance (copy) Jimmy Oswald Jimmy Oswald Author email May 1, 2023 May 1, 2023 Updated 40 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MWL West DivisionW L Pct. GBBeloit (Miami)...14 6 .700 —South Bend (Chi. Cubs)..13 8 .619 1½Cedar Rapids (Minn.)...9 11 .450 5 Quad Cities (Kansas City)...9 11 .450 5Peoria (St. Louis)... 9 12 .429 5½Wisconsin (Milw.)...8 12 .400 6 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jimmy Oswald Author email Follow Jimmy Oswald Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Discover Wisconsin Beloit episode to air this week Fishing derby fundraiser set to honor two area men Scholarships awarded by Stateline Community Foundation Summer street reconstruction planned on Beloit's west side Beloit businesses, individuals honored for downtown revitalization efforts Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime