Maryland Wisconsin Football

Wisconsin running back Isaac Guerendo (20) runs against Maryland linebacker Gereme Spraggins (21) on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Madison, Wis.

 Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP)—Wisconsin’s players are making a strong argument that interim head coach Jim Leonhard deserves to have the job for keeps.

Isaac Guerendo ran for an 89-yard touchdown and combined with Braelon Allen for 233 yards rushing as Wisconsin defeated Maryland 23-10 on Saturday. Wisconsin (5-4, 3-3 Big Ten) improved to 3-1 under Leonhard, who was promoted from defensive coordinator after the firing of Paul Chryst last month.

